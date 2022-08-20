Vuelta a España stage 2: Sam Bennett blasts back in big bunch sprint
Irishman roars back to the top to end frustrating period.
Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) ended a long wait for another grand tour stage victory, clocking up success on the first sprint stage of the Vuelta a España on Saturday.
The Irishman had a perfect leadout from his Bora-Hansgrohe team and finished half a length clear of Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segefredo) and Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Deceuninck) in Utrecht.
The success is the fourth Vuelta stage win for Bennett, his ninth career victory in a three-week race and, importantly, his first such win since taking a stage in the 2020 Vuelta.
While he won the Eschborn-Frankfurt earlier this year, this success brings to a close a long period of frustration sparked off by a knee injury in June 2021.
Mike Teunissen finished fourth on the stage and replaced his Jumbo-Visma teammate Robert Gesink at the head of the general classification after the latter lost 43 seconds.
The stage featured an initial five-man breakaway comprising Julius van den Berg (EF Education-EasyPost), Jetse Bol (Burgos-BH), Xabier Mikel Azparren (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Thibault Guernalec (Arkea-Smasic) and Pau Miquel (Kern Pharma). Van den Berg took the sole categorized climb to snag the King of the Mountains jersey, with that move being reeled in with just under 60 kilometers remaining.
Luis Ángel Maté (Euskaltel-Euskadi) launched soon afterward but he too was hauled back, with a big bunch sprint settling the stage, and Bennett proving best.
He said that was worried that he had made an error in not jumping right away. “Danny [van Poppel] brought me up with speed and he was ready for me to jump, but I waited just for a second. I didn’t know if I left my speed drop a little bit too much, because Danny was coming with so much speed that I should have went straight away.
“I was a bit nervous that I wouldn’t get on top of the speed again, but in the end we came from behind… Danny didn’t deliver me, he launched me.”
Bennett has said recently that he felt pressure to deliver after his team had given him the perfect leadout on several occasions this year but he didn’t have the legs. This time he did, and he was keen to thank them.
“It was down to the boys today, they did a fantastic job bringing me to the intermediate. We tried to just collect points, we didn’t try to go for the actual first place in that to keep the legs for the final. They brought me to the line with great legs. In the moment you are just racing. I was more worried about holding on than being worried about passing people.”
Some doubted Bennett’s ability; he said he didn’t have such worries.
“It is nice. I knew I would do it again. It was just a matter of getting the right legs. What I am really happy about is continuing my pattern in each Grand Tour since 2018. I have won at least one stage in each. So I am happy to continue with that.”
Trying to foil the sprinters
Like Friday’s team time trial, stage 2 of the Vuelta a España was on flat roads, with just one official climb inching skywards.
This was the category four Alto de Almerongse, which was located 105.1km after the start and 70km from the finish. At just 2.1km long and averaging a mere 2.4 percent in gradient, it served primarily to allocate the race’s first King of the Mountains jersey. The stage also featured a bonus sprint 17km from the finish.
While a big bunch sprint was deemed highly likely, five riders decided to try their luck and went clear right after the start. The quintet comprised van den Berg, Bol, Azparren, Guernalec, and Miquel , who turned 22 on Saturday. These had a lead of 11 seconds after 3km.
The peloton wasn’t too worried by the move and by 15km the leaders had five minutes. Alpecin-Deceuninck then swung into action to halve those gains and, together with Israel-PremierTech, further pared it back. It was down to just 12 seconds with 106km to go, but the break knuckled down again to expand this to 43 seconds over the following 14km.
The group was nearing the day’s climb and thinking of the King of the Mountains jersey, Guernalec jumped away in a solo move. The others were having none of that and reeled him in again, with the Arkea-Samsic rider finishing second to Van de Berg at the summit.
The break was then reeled in with 59km remaining, bringing everything back together.
Green-inspired breakaway followed by big bunch sprint
Luis Ángel Maté started the Vuelta with a very noble ambition, that of planning a tree for every kilometer he spends in a breakaway. The Spaniard had already donated 100 trees to a reforestation initiative before the race, and wanted to add to that, so he clipped away in a solo move 45 kilometers from the line.
The Euskaltel-Euskadi rider had a lead of 35 seconds with 30km remaining and continued to plug away. He was eventually hauled back with 21 kilometers remaining, 14 trees added to his to do list for after the Vuelta.
Gregor Mühlberger (Movistar) hit the deck just before the recapture but was able to remount. A more serious spill happened approximately 5km later when Wout Poels (Bahrain Victorious) fell and was left sprawled on the ground.
Former world champion Pedersen then won the intermediate sprint ahead of Ryan Mullen (Bora-Hansgrohe). The pace ramped up further through the impetus of the sprinters’ teams and everything was still together heading towards the line.
The Alpecin-Deceuninck and Ineos-Grenadiers teams were amongst the most active in the finale, with Team DSM and UAE Team Emirates driving the pace inside the final kilometer. Bora-Hansgrohe left it late but then powered through inside the final 500 metres, with Danny van Poppel setting Bennett up perfectly for the win.
La Vuelta ciclista a España Stage 2 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|BENNETT Sam
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:49:34
|2
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|3
|MERLIER Tim
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|0:00
|4
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|5
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|6
|MCLAY Daniel
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|7
|EINHORN Itamar
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:00
|8
|STEWART Jake
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|9
|DEGENKOLB John
|Team DSM
|0:00
|10
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|11
|CANAL Carlos
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00
|12
|BEULLENS Cedric
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|13
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|14
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00
|15
|MARTÍN Gotzon
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00
|16
|KIRSCH Alex
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|17
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|18
|COQUARD Bryan
|Cofidis
|0:00
|19
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis
|0:00
|20
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|21
|TIBERI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|22
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|23
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|24
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|25
|BRENNER Marco
|Team DSM
|0:00
|26
|MULLEN Ryan
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|27
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|28
|CHAVES Esteban
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|29
|WOODS Michael
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:00
|30
|HOOLE Daan
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|31
|TURNER Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|32
|LIENHARD Fabian
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|33
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|34
|OLIVEIRA Ivo
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|35
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|0:00
|36
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|37
|TAMINIAUX Lionel
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|0:00
|38
|VAN WILDER Ilan
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00
|39
|STANNARD Robert
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|0:00
|40
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|41
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|42
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|43
|HAYTER Ethan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|44
|VAN POPPEL Boy
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|45
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|46
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|47
|OOMEN Sam
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|48
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|49
|AYUSO Juan
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|50
|HINDLEY Jai
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|51
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|52
|SOLER Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|53
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|54
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|55
|RODRÍGUEZ Carlos
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|56
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|57
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|58
|VILLELLA Davide
|Cofidis
|0:00
|59
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team DSM
|0:00
|60
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|61
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|62
|BOL Jetse
|Burgos-BH
|0:00
|63
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|64
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:00
|65
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|66
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|0:00
|67
|POLANC Jan
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|68
|KOCH Jonas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|69
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|70
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|71
|EZQUERRA Jesús
|Burgos-BH
|0:00
|72
|KUSS Sepp
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|73
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|74
|HAGEN Carl Fredrik
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:00
|75
|RUSSO Clément
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|76
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|77
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|78
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|79
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|80
|HVIDEBERG Jonas Iversby
|Team DSM
|0:00
|81
|VERMEERSCH Gianni
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|0:00
|82
|DÍAZ José Manuel
|Burgos-BH
|0:00
|83
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00
|84
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:26
|85
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:26
|86
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:26
|87
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:26
|88
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:26
|89
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:31
|90
|HIGUITA Sergio
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:31
|91
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:31
|92
|PACHER Quentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:35
|93
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Cofidis
|0:35
|94
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:35
|95
|BOU Joan
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:35
|96
|GARCÍA PIERNA Raúl
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:35
|97
|BERRADE Urko
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:35
|98
|GALVÁN Francisco
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:35
|99
|MIQUEL Pau
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:35
|100
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:35
|101
|CHAMPION Thomas
|Cofidis
|0:35
|102
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:35
|103
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:35
|104
|DE LA CRUZ David
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:35
|105
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis
|0:35
|106
|OKAMIKA Ander
|Burgos-BH
|0:35
|107
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:35
|108
|AZURMENDI Ibai
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:35
|109
|PLAPP Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:35
|110
|MASNADA Fausto
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:35
|111
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:35
|112
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:35
|113
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:35
|114
|NAVARRO Daniel
|Burgos-BH
|0:35
|115
|CATALDO Dario
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:35
|116
|PARRA José Félix
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:35
|117
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:41
|118
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:41
|119
|SHAW James
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:43
|120
|ŘEPA Vojtěch
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:43
|121
|VAN GILS Maxim
|Lotto Soudal
|0:43
|122
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:43
|123
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:43
|124
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:43
|125
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:43
|126
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:43
|127
|LANGELLOTTI Victor
|Burgos-BH
|0:43
|128
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|0:43
|129
|GESINK Robert
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:43
|130
|HERRADA José
|Cofidis
|0:43
|131
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:43
|132
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|0:43
|133
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:43
|134
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:43
|135
|JOHANSEN Julius
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:47
|136
|FROOME Chris
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:47
|137
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|0:55
|138
|ITURRIA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:55
|139
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:55
|140
|RAUGEL Antoine
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:55
|141
|DENNIS Rohan
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:58
|142
|HEPBURN Michael
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:00
|143
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:00
|144
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|1:00
|145
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:00
|146
|CABEDO Óscar
|Burgos-BH
|1:00
|147
|O'BRIEN Kelland
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:00
|148
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis
|1:00
|149
|SCOTSON Callum
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:00
|150
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|1:00
|151
|MAS Lluís
|Movistar Team
|1:00
|152
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|Movistar Team
|1:00
|153
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:00
|154
|FEDOROV Yevgeniy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:07
|155
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:07
|156
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:09
|157
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:09
|158
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|1:09
|159
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:09
|160
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:09
|161
|DRIZNERS Jarrad
|Lotto Soudal
|1:09
|162
|VINE Jay
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|1:12
|163
|BIZKARRA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:20
|164
|HARPER Chris
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:23
|165
|SERRY Pieter
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:26
|166
|GUERNALEC Thibault
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:27
|167
|JANSSENS Jimmy
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|1:36
|168
|168
|NORSGAARD Mathias
|Movistar Team
|1:57
|169
|169
|KUDUS Merhawi
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:57
|170
|PADUN Mark
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:57
|171
|VANDENABEELE Henri
|Team DSM
|1:57
|172
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:57
|173
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel - Premier Tech
|2:22
|174
|ZAMBANINI Edoardo
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:28
|175
|IMPEY Daryl
|Israel - Premier Tech
|2:53
|176
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:58
|177
|THIJSSEN Gerben
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3:03
|178
|ADRIÀ Roger
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|3:26
|179
|AZPARREN Xabier Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3:32
|180
|MAŁECKI Kamil
|Lotto Soudal
|11:12
|181
|DE TIER Floris
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|11:12
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Jumbo-Visma
|4:14:14
|2
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|3
|OOMEN Sam
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|4
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|5
|KUSS Sepp
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|6
|HAYTER Ethan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:12
|7
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:13
|8
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:13
|9
|RODRÍGUEZ Carlos
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:13
|10
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:14
|11
|VAN WILDER Ilan
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:14
|12
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:14
|13
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:31
|14
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:31
|15
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:31
|16
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:33
|17
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:33
|18
|OLIVEIRA Ivo
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:33
|19
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:33
|20
|AYUSO Juan
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:33
|21
|SOLER Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:33
|22
|POLANC Jan
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:33
|23
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:33
|24
|STEWART Jake
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:38
|25
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:38
|26
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:38
|27
|MULLEN Ryan
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:39
|28
|TURNER Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:39
|29
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:41
|30
|HINDLEY Jai
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:41
|31
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:41
|32
|KIRSCH Alex
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:42
|33
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:42
|34
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:42
|35
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:42
|36
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:42
|37
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|0:43
|38
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|0:43
|39
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|0:43
|40
|GESINK Robert
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:43
|41
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:45
|42
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:46
|43
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:46
|44
|PLAPP Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:48
|45
|MASNADA Fausto
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:49
|46
|BRENNER Marco
|Team DSM
|0:53
|47
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|0:53
|48
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team DSM
|0:53
|49
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|0:53
|50
|HVIDEBERG Jonas Iversby
|Team DSM
|0:53
|51
|LIENHARD Fabian
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:55
|52
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:55
|53
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:56
|54
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:56
|55
|DENNIS Rohan
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:58
|56
|MERLIER Tim
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|0:59
|57
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:00
|58
|TAMINIAUX Lionel
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|1:03
|59
|STANNARD Robert
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|1:03
|60
|VERMEERSCH Gianni
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|1:03
|61
|WOODS Michael
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:04
|62
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:04
|63
|HAGEN Carl Fredrik
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:04
|64
|HOOLE Daan
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:06
|65
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:08
|66
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:08
|67
|HIGUITA Sergio
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:12
|68
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:13
|69
|PACHER Quentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:13
|70
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:13
|71
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:13
|72
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:14
|73
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:14
|74
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:17
|75
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:17
|76
|CATALDO Dario
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:17
|77
|CHAVES Esteban
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:19
|78
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:19
|79
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:21
|80
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:21
|81
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:21
|82
|DE LA CRUZ David
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:21
|83
|HARPER Chris
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:23
|84
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:25
|85
|VAN POPPEL Boy
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:25
|86
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:25
|87
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:25
|88
|RUSSO Clément
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:25
|89
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:25
|90
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|1:26
|91
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:30
|92
|O'BRIEN Kelland
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:31
|93
|CANAL Carlos
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:32
|94
|MARTÍN Gotzon
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:32
|95
|GARCÍA PIERNA Raúl
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|1:32
|96
|BERRADE Urko
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|1:32
|97
|GALVÁN Francisco
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|1:32
|98
|MIQUEL Pau
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|1:32
|99
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:34
|100
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:35
|101
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|1:36
|102
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:38
|103
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|1:43
|104
|SERRY Pieter
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:44
|105
|EINHORN Itamar
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:49
|106
|BEULLENS Cedric
|Lotto Soudal
|1:49
|107
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|1:49
|108
|COQUARD Bryan
|Cofidis
|1:50
|109
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis
|1:50
|110
|VILLELLA Davide
|Cofidis
|1:50
|111
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|1:52
|112
|HEPBURN Michael
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:52
|113
|ŘEPA Vojtěch
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|1:55
|114
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:55
|115
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:55
|116
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:55
|117
|BOL Jetse
|Burgos-BH
|1:58
|118
|EZQUERRA Jesús
|Burgos-BH
|1:58
|119
|DÍAZ José Manuel
|Burgos-BH
|1:58
|120
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:00
|121
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education-EasyPost
|2:00
|122
|PARRA José Félix
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|2:02
|123
|SHAW James
|EF Education-EasyPost
|2:02
|124
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|2:02
|125
|BENNETT Sam
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:03
|126
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|2:03
|127
|BOU Joan
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2:07
|128
|AZURMENDI Ibai
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2:07
|129
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:08
|130
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:08
|131
|FEDOROV Yevgeniy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|2:08
|132
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|2:11
|133
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|2:11
|134
|VINE Jay
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|2:15
|135
|RAUGEL Antoine
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:20
|136
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2:24
|137
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis
|2:25
|138
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:25
|139
|MCLAY Daniel
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:32
|140
|VAN GILS Maxim
|Lotto Soudal
|2:32
|141
|TIBERI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:33
|142
|OKAMIKA Ander
|Burgos-BH
|2:33
|143
|NAVARRO Daniel
|Burgos-BH
|2:33
|144
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Cofidis
|2:34
|145
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|2:36
|146
|JANSSENS Jimmy
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|2:39
|147
|LANGELLOTTI Victor
|Burgos-BH
|2:41
|148
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:42
|149
|JOHANSEN Julius
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:49
|150
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis
|2:50
|151
|BIZKARRA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2:52
|152
|GUERNALEC Thibault
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:52
|153
|HERRADA José
|Cofidis
|2:54
|154
|DRIZNERS Jarrad
|Lotto Soudal
|2:58
|155
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|3:03
|156
|FROOME Chris
|Israel - Premier Tech
|3:09
|157
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|3:10
|158
|ZAMBANINI Edoardo
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:10
|159
|KOCH Jonas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:12
|160
|PADUN Mark
|EF Education-EasyPost
|3:16
|161
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:22
|162
|CHAMPION Thomas
|Cofidis
|3:24
|163
|ITURRIA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3:24
|164
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel - Premier Tech
|3:26
|165
|SCOTSON Callum
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|3:38
|166
|CABEDO Óscar
|Burgos-BH
|3:41
|167
|VANDENABEELE Henri
|Team DSM
|3:41
|168
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3:44
|169
|IMPEY Daryl
|Israel - Premier Tech
|3:57
|170
|DEGENKOLB John
|Team DSM
|4:13
|171
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|4:23
|172
|ADRIÀ Roger
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|4:23
|173
|THIJSSEN Gerben
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|4:28
|174
|MAS Lluís
|Movistar Team
|4:43
|175
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|Movistar Team
|4:47
|176
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|4:53
|177
|NORSGAARD Mathias
|Movistar Team
|5:03
|178
|AZPARREN Xabier Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|5:04
|179
|KUDUS Merhawi
|EF Education-EasyPost
|5:53
|180
|MAŁECKI Kamil
|Lotto Soudal
|13:01
|181
|DE TIER Floris
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|14:36
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|BENNETT Sam
|BORA - hansgrohe
|50
|2
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|50
|3
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|UAE Team Emirates
|26
|4
|MERLIER Tim
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|20
|5
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Jumbo-Visma
|18
|6
|MULLEN Ryan
|BORA - hansgrohe
|17
|7
|HAYTER Ethan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|15
|8
|MCLAY Daniel
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|14
|9
|HOOLE Daan
|Trek - Segafredo
|13
|10
|EINHORN Itamar
|Israel - Premier Tech
|12
|11
|STEWART Jake
|Groupama - FDJ
|10
|12
|DEGENKOLB John
|Team DSM
|8
|13
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|7
|14
|CANAL Carlos
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|6
|15
|BEULLENS Cedric
|Lotto Soudal
|5
|16
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4
|17
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|3
|18
|MARTÍN Gotzon
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|HAYTER Ethan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4:14:26
|2
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:01
|3
|RODRÍGUEZ Carlos
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:01
|4
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:02
|5
|VAN WILDER Ilan
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:02
|6
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:19
|7
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:21
|8
|AYUSO Juan
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:21
|9
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:21
|10
|STEWART Jake
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:26
|11
|TURNER Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:27
|12
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:30
|13
|PLAPP Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:36
|14
|BRENNER Marco
|Team DSM
|0:41
|15
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|0:41
|16
|HVIDEBERG Jonas Iversby
|Team DSM
|0:41
|17
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:43
|18
|STANNARD Robert
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|0:51
|19
|HOOLE Daan
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:54
|20
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:56
|21
|HIGUITA Sergio
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:00
|22
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:05
|23
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:13
|24
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:13
|25
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:18
|26
|O'BRIEN Kelland
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:19
|27
|CANAL Carlos
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:20
|28
|GARCÍA PIERNA Raúl
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|1:20
|29
|BERRADE Urko
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|1:20
|30
|GALVÁN Francisco
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|1:20
|31
|MIQUEL Pau
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|1:20
|32
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|1:24
|33
|EINHORN Itamar
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:37
|34
|BEULLENS Cedric
|Lotto Soudal
|1:37
|35
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|1:37
|36
|ŘEPA Vojtěch
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|1:43
|37
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:43
|38
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:43
|39
|PARRA José Félix
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|1:50
|40
|BOU Joan
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:55
|41
|FEDOROV Yevgeniy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:56
|42
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:59
|43
|RAUGEL Antoine
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:08
|44
|VAN GILS Maxim
|Lotto Soudal
|2:20
|45
|TIBERI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:21
|46
|JOHANSEN Julius
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:37
|47
|GUERNALEC Thibault
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:40
|48
|DRIZNERS Jarrad
|Lotto Soudal
|2:46
|49
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|2:58
|50
|ZAMBANINI Edoardo
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:58
|51
|CHAMPION Thomas
|Cofidis
|3:12
|52
|VANDENABEELE Henri
|Team DSM
|3:29
|53
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3:32
|54
|ADRIÀ Roger
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|4:11
|55
|THIJSSEN Gerben
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|4:16
|56
|NORSGAARD Mathias
|Movistar Team
|4:51
|57
|AZPARREN Xabier Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|4:52
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education-EasyPost
|2
|2
|GUERNALEC Thibault
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Jumbo-Visma
|11:53:22
|2
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:13
|3
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:14
|4
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:31
|5
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:33
|6
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:38
|7
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:41
|8
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:42
|9
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:42
|10
|Movistar Team
|0:43
|11
|Team DSM
|0:53
|12
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|1:03
|13
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:04
|14
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:19
|15
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:21
|16
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:25
|17
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:47
|18
|Cofidis
|1:50
|19
|Burgos-BH
|1:58
|20
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2:07
|21
|Lotto Soudal
|2:32
|22
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|2:42
|23
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:43
