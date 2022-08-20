Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

First Year Offer: $2.99/month

Unlock world-class cycling journalism

Subscribe now

Vuelta a Espana

VeloNews Events Vuelta a Espana
Vuelta a Espana

Vuelta a España stage 2: Sam Bennett blasts back in big bunch sprint

Irishman roars back to the top to end frustrating period.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) ended a long wait for another grand tour stage victory, clocking up success on the first sprint stage of the Vuelta a España on Saturday.

The Irishman had a perfect leadout from his Bora-Hansgrohe team and finished half a length clear of Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segefredo) and Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Deceuninck) in Utrecht.

The success is the fourth Vuelta stage win for Bennett, his ninth career victory in a three-week race and, importantly, his first such win since taking a stage in the 2020 Vuelta.

While he won the Eschborn-Frankfurt earlier this year, this success brings to a close a long period of frustration sparked off by a knee injury in June 2021.

Mike Teunissen finished fourth on the stage and replaced his Jumbo-Visma teammate Robert Gesink at the head of the general classification after the latter lost 43 seconds.

The stage featured an initial five-man breakaway comprising Julius van den Berg (EF Education-EasyPost), Jetse Bol (Burgos-BH), Xabier Mikel Azparren (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Thibault Guernalec (Arkea-Smasic) and Pau Miquel (Kern Pharma). Van den Berg took the sole categorized climb to snag the King of the Mountains jersey, with that move being reeled in with just under 60 kilometers remaining.

Luis Ángel Maté (Euskaltel-Euskadi) launched soon afterward but he too was hauled back, with a big bunch sprint settling the stage, and Bennett proving best.

He said that was worried that he had made an error in not jumping right away. “Danny [van Poppel] brought me up with speed and he was ready for me to jump, but I waited just for a second. I didn’t know if I left my speed drop a little bit too much, because Danny was coming with so much speed that I should have went straight away.

“I was a bit nervous that I wouldn’t get on top of the speed again, but in the end we came from behind… Danny didn’t deliver me, he launched me.”

Bennett has said recently that he felt pressure to deliver after his team had given him the perfect leadout on several occasions this year but he didn’t have the legs. This time he did, and he was keen to thank them.

“It was down to the boys today, they did a fantastic job bringing me to the intermediate. We tried to just collect points, we didn’t try to go for the actual first place in that to keep the legs for the final. They brought me to the line with great legs. In the moment you are just racing. I was more worried about holding on than being worried about passing people.”

Some doubted Bennett’s ability; he said he didn’t have such worries.

“It is nice. I knew I would do it again. It was just a matter of getting the right legs. What I am really happy about is continuing my pattern in each Grand Tour since 2018. I have won at least one stage in each. So I am happy to continue with that.”

Trying to foil the sprinters

Like Friday’s team time trial, stage 2 of the Vuelta a España was on flat roads, with just one official climb inching skywards.

This was the category four Alto de Almerongse, which was located 105.1km after the start and 70km from the finish. At just 2.1km long and averaging a mere 2.4 percent in gradient, it served primarily to allocate the race’s first King of the Mountains jersey. The stage also featured a bonus sprint 17km from the finish.

While a big bunch sprint was deemed highly likely, five riders decided to try their luck and went clear right after the start. The quintet comprised van den Berg, Bol, Azparren, Guernalec, and Miquel , who turned 22 on Saturday. These had a lead of 11 seconds after 3km.

The peloton wasn’t too worried by the move and by 15km the leaders had five minutes. Alpecin-Deceuninck then swung into action to halve those gains and, together with Israel-PremierTech, further pared it back. It was down to just 12 seconds with 106km to go, but the break knuckled down again to expand this to 43 seconds over the following 14km.

The group was nearing the day’s climb and thinking of the King of the Mountains jersey, Guernalec jumped away in a solo move. The others were having none of that and reeled him in again, with the Arkea-Samsic rider finishing second to Van de Berg at the summit.

The break was then reeled in with 59km remaining, bringing everything back together.

Green-inspired breakaway followed by big bunch sprint

Luis Ángel Maté started the Vuelta with a very noble ambition, that of planning a tree for every kilometer he spends in a breakaway. The Spaniard had already donated 100 trees to a reforestation initiative before the race, and wanted to add to that, so he clipped away in a solo move 45 kilometers from the line.

Also read:

The Euskaltel-Euskadi rider had a lead of 35 seconds with 30km remaining and continued to plug away. He was eventually hauled back with 21 kilometers remaining, 14 trees added to his to do list for after the Vuelta.

Gregor Mühlberger (Movistar) hit the deck just before the recapture but was able to remount. A more serious spill happened approximately 5km later when Wout Poels (Bahrain Victorious) fell and was left sprawled on the ground.

Former world champion Pedersen then won the intermediate sprint ahead of Ryan Mullen (Bora-Hansgrohe). The pace ramped up further through the impetus of the sprinters’ teams and everything was still together heading towards the line.

The Alpecin-Deceuninck and Ineos-Grenadiers teams were amongst the most active in the finale, with Team DSM and UAE Team Emirates driving the pace inside the final kilometer. Bora-Hansgrohe left it late but then powered through inside the final 500 metres, with Danny van Poppel setting Bennett up perfectly for the win.

La Vuelta ciclista a España Stage 2 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1BENNETT SamBORA - hansgrohe3:49:34
2PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo0:00
3MERLIER TimAlpecin-Deceuninck0:00
4TEUNISSEN MikeJumbo-Visma0:00
5ACKERMANN PascalUAE Team Emirates0:00
6MCLAY DanielTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
7EINHORN ItamarIsrael - Premier Tech0:00
8STEWART JakeGroupama - FDJ0:00
9DEGENKOLB JohnTeam DSM0:00
10GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
11CANAL CarlosEuskaltel - Euskadi0:00
12BEULLENS CedricLotto Soudal0:00
13VAN POPPEL DannyBORA - hansgrohe0:00
14EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
15MARTÍN GotzonEuskaltel - Euskadi0:00
16KIRSCH AlexTrek - Segafredo0:00
17SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal0:00
18COQUARD BryanCofidis0:00
19ROCHAS RémyCofidis0:00
20CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers0:00
21TIBERI AntonioTrek - Segafredo0:00
22ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team0:00
23MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE Team Emirates0:00
24LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
25BRENNER MarcoTeam DSM0:00
26MULLEN RyanBORA - hansgrohe0:00
27NIBALI VincenzoAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
28CHAVES EstebanEF Education-EasyPost0:00
29WOODS MichaelIsrael - Premier Tech0:00
30HOOLE DaanTrek - Segafredo0:00
31TURNER BenINEOS Grenadiers0:00
32LIENHARD FabianGroupama - FDJ0:00
33DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
34OLIVEIRA IvoUAE Team Emirates0:00
35ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM0:00
36AFFINI EdoardoJumbo-Visma0:00
37TAMINIAUX LionelAlpecin-Deceuninck0:00
38VAN WILDER IlanQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
39STANNARD RobertAlpecin-Deceuninck0:00
40SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónBahrain - Victorious0:00
41SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ0:00
42MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious0:00
43HAYTER EthanINEOS Grenadiers0:00
44VAN POPPEL BoyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
45MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates0:00
46MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ0:00
47OOMEN SamJumbo-Visma0:00
48SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers0:00
49AYUSO JuanUAE Team Emirates0:00
50HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe0:00
51LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious0:00
52SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates0:00
53YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
54GUGLIELMI SimonTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
55RODRÍGUEZ CarlosINEOS Grenadiers0:00
56ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma0:00
57OWSIAN ŁukaszTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
58VILLELLA DavideCofidis0:00
59NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam DSM0:00
60GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
61CARTHY HughEF Education-EasyPost0:00
62BOL JetseBurgos-BH0:00
63HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
64BEVIN PatrickIsrael - Premier Tech0:00
65VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education-EasyPost0:00
66ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM0:00
67POLANC JanUAE Team Emirates0:00
68KOCH JonasBORA - hansgrohe0:00
69MAS EnricMovistar Team0:00
70KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe0:00
71EZQUERRA JesúsBurgos-BH0:00
72KUSS SeppJumbo-Visma0:00
73ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo0:00
74HAGEN Carl FredrikIsrael - Premier Tech0:00
75RUSSO ClémentTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
76ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates0:00
77OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team0:00
78ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ0:00
79CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team0:00
80HVIDEBERG Jonas IversbyTeam DSM0:00
81VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Deceuninck0:00
82DÍAZ José ManuelBurgos-BH0:00
83ALAPHILIPPE JulianQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
84VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team0:26
85O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team0:26
86PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team0:26
87WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious0:26
88BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo0:26
89SÜTTERLIN JashaBahrain - Victorious0:31
90HIGUITA SergioBORA - hansgrohe0:31
91GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael - Premier Tech0:31
92PACHER QuentinGroupama - FDJ0:35
93CIMOLAI DavideCofidis0:35
94MATÉ Luis ÁngelEuskaltel - Euskadi0:35
95BOU JoanEuskaltel - Euskadi0:35
96GARCÍA PIERNA RaúlEquipo Kern Pharma0:35
97BERRADE UrkoEquipo Kern Pharma0:35
98GALVÁN FranciscoEquipo Kern Pharma0:35
99MIQUEL PauEquipo Kern Pharma0:35
100POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious0:35
101CHAMPION ThomasCofidis0:35
102BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:35
103LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo0:35
104DE LA CRUZ DavidAstana Qazaqstan Team0:35
105FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis0:35
106OKAMIKA AnderBurgos-BH0:35
107PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team0:35
108AZURMENDI IbaiEuskaltel - Euskadi0:35
109PLAPP LukeINEOS Grenadiers0:35
110MASNADA FaustoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:35
111PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ0:35
112REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ0:35
113DEVENYNS DriesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:35
114NAVARRO DanielBurgos-BH0:35
115CATALDO DarioTrek - Segafredo0:35
116PARRA José FélixEquipo Kern Pharma0:35
117CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education-EasyPost0:41
118HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team0:41
119SHAW JamesEF Education-EasyPost0:43
120ŘEPA VojtěchEquipo Kern Pharma0:43
121VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal0:43
122GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers0:43
123DURBRIDGE LukeTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:43
124URÁN RigobertoEF Education-EasyPost0:43
125JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team0:43
126POZZOVIVO DomenicoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:43
127LANGELLOTTI VictorBurgos-BH0:43
128DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM0:43
129GESINK RobertJumbo-Visma0:43
130HERRADA JoséCofidis0:43
131BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - Victorious0:43
132VERONA CarlosMovistar Team0:43
133TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:43
134VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers0:43
135JOHANSEN JuliusIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:47
136FROOME ChrisIsrael - Premier Tech0:47
137DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal0:55
138ITURRIA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi0:55
139CARRETERO HéctorEquipo Kern Pharma0:55
140RAUGEL AntoineAG2R Citroën Team0:55
141DENNIS RohanJumbo-Visma0:58
142HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:00
143MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:00
144MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Deceuninck1:00
145VERVAEKE LouisQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:00
146CABEDO ÓscarBurgos-BH1:00
147O'BRIEN KellandTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:00
148HERRADA JesúsCofidis1:00
149SCOTSON CallumTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:00
150VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team1:00
151MAS LluísMovistar Team1:00
152MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team1:00
153CAVAGNA RémiQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:00
154FEDOROV YevgeniyAstana Qazaqstan Team1:07
155PRONSKIY VadimAstana Qazaqstan Team1:07
156BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana Qazaqstan Team1:09
157LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Qazaqstan Team1:09
158CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal1:09
159FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe1:09
160TEJADA HaroldAstana Qazaqstan Team1:09
161DRIZNERS JarradLotto Soudal1:09
162VINE JayAlpecin-Deceuninck1:12
163BIZKARRA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi1:20
164HARPER ChrisJumbo-Visma1:23
165SERRY PieterQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:26
166GUERNALEC ThibaultTeam Arkéa Samsic1:27
167JANSSENS JimmyAlpecin-Deceuninck1:36
168NORSGAARD Mathias1:57
168NORSGAARD MathiasMovistar Team1:57
169KUDUS Merhawi1:57
169KUDUS MerhawiEF Education-EasyPost1:57
170PADUN MarkEF Education-EasyPost1:57
171VANDENABEELE HenriTeam DSM1:57
172CRADDOCK LawsonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:57
173DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael - Premier Tech2:22
174ZAMBANINI EdoardoBahrain - Victorious2:28
175IMPEY DarylIsrael - Premier Tech2:53
176HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:58
177THIJSSEN GerbenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3:03
178ADRIÀ RogerEquipo Kern Pharma3:26
179AZPARREN Xabier MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi3:32
180MAŁECKI KamilLotto Soudal11:12
181DE TIER FlorisAlpecin-Deceuninck11:12
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1TEUNISSEN MikeJumbo-Visma4:14:14
2AFFINI EdoardoJumbo-Visma0:00
3OOMEN SamJumbo-Visma0:00
4ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma0:00
5KUSS SeppJumbo-Visma0:00
6HAYTER EthanINEOS Grenadiers0:12
7CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers0:13
8SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers0:13
9RODRÍGUEZ CarlosINEOS Grenadiers0:13
10EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:14
11VAN WILDER IlanQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:14
12ALAPHILIPPE JulianQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:14
13GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:31
14YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:31
15HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:31
16PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo0:33
17ACKERMANN PascalUAE Team Emirates0:33
18OLIVEIRA IvoUAE Team Emirates0:33
19MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates0:33
20AYUSO JuanUAE Team Emirates0:33
21SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates0:33
22POLANC JanUAE Team Emirates0:33
23ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates0:33
24STEWART JakeGroupama - FDJ0:38
25MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ0:38
26ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ0:38
27MULLEN RyanBORA - hansgrohe0:39
28TURNER BenINEOS Grenadiers0:39
29VAN POPPEL DannyBORA - hansgrohe0:41
30HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe0:41
31KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe0:41
32KIRSCH AlexTrek - Segafredo0:42
33SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónBahrain - Victorious0:42
34MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious0:42
35LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious0:42
36ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo0:42
37ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team0:43
38MAS EnricMovistar Team0:43
39OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team0:43
40GESINK RobertJumbo-Visma0:43
41SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ0:45
42LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Qazaqstan Team0:46
43NIBALI VincenzoAstana Qazaqstan Team0:46
44PLAPP LukeINEOS Grenadiers0:48
45MASNADA FaustoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:49
46BRENNER MarcoTeam DSM0:53
47ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM0:53
48NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam DSM0:53
49ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM0:53
50HVIDEBERG Jonas IversbyTeam DSM0:53
51LIENHARD FabianGroupama - FDJ0:55
52CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team0:55
53GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers0:56
54VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers0:56
55DENNIS RohanJumbo-Visma0:58
56MERLIER TimAlpecin-Deceuninck0:59
57MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE Team Emirates1:00
58TAMINIAUX LionelAlpecin-Deceuninck1:03
59STANNARD RobertAlpecin-Deceuninck1:03
60VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Deceuninck1:03
61WOODS MichaelIsrael - Premier Tech1:04
62BEVIN PatrickIsrael - Premier Tech1:04
63HAGEN Carl FredrikIsrael - Premier Tech1:04
64HOOLE DaanTrek - Segafredo1:06
65WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious1:08
66BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo1:08
67HIGUITA SergioBORA - hansgrohe1:12
68SÜTTERLIN JashaBahrain - Victorious1:13
69PACHER QuentinGroupama - FDJ1:13
70PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ1:13
71REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ1:13
72DURBRIDGE LukeTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:14
73CAVAGNA RémiQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:14
74POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious1:17
75LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo1:17
76CATALDO DarioTrek - Segafredo1:17
77CHAVES EstebanEF Education-EasyPost1:19
78CARTHY HughEF Education-EasyPost1:19
79VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education-EasyPost1:21
80VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team1:21
81O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team1:21
82DE LA CRUZ DavidAstana Qazaqstan Team1:21
83HARPER ChrisJumbo-Visma1:23
84DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic1:25
85VAN POPPEL BoyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:25
86GUGLIELMI SimonTeam Arkéa Samsic1:25
87GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic1:25
88RUSSO ClémentTeam Arkéa Samsic1:25
89BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - Victorious1:25
90VERONA CarlosMovistar Team1:26
91PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team1:30
92O'BRIEN KellandTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:31
93CANAL CarlosEuskaltel - Euskadi1:32
94MARTÍN GotzonEuskaltel - Euskadi1:32
95GARCÍA PIERNA RaúlEquipo Kern Pharma1:32
96BERRADE UrkoEquipo Kern Pharma1:32
97GALVÁN FranciscoEquipo Kern Pharma1:32
98MIQUEL PauEquipo Kern Pharma1:32
99PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team1:34
100GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael - Premier Tech1:35
101DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM1:36
102JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team1:38
103VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team1:43
104SERRY PieterQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:44
105EINHORN ItamarIsrael - Premier Tech1:49
106BEULLENS CedricLotto Soudal1:49
107SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal1:49
108COQUARD BryanCofidis1:50
109ROCHAS RémyCofidis1:50
110VILLELLA DavideCofidis1:50
111CARRETERO HéctorEquipo Kern Pharma1:52
112HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:52
113ŘEPA VojtěchEquipo Kern Pharma1:55
114BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana Qazaqstan Team1:55
115LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Qazaqstan Team1:55
116TEJADA HaroldAstana Qazaqstan Team1:55
117BOL JetseBurgos-BH1:58
118EZQUERRA JesúsBurgos-BH1:58
119DÍAZ José ManuelBurgos-BH1:58
120BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:00
121CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education-EasyPost2:00
122PARRA José FélixEquipo Kern Pharma2:02
123SHAW JamesEF Education-EasyPost2:02
124URÁN RigobertoEF Education-EasyPost2:02
125BENNETT SamBORA - hansgrohe2:03
126MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Deceuninck2:03
127BOU JoanEuskaltel - Euskadi2:07
128AZURMENDI IbaiEuskaltel - Euskadi2:07
129POZZOVIVO DomenicoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:08
130TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:08
131FEDOROV YevgeniyAstana Qazaqstan Team2:08
132DEVENYNS DriesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2:11
133PRONSKIY VadimAstana Qazaqstan Team2:11
134VINE JayAlpecin-Deceuninck2:15
135RAUGEL AntoineAG2R Citroën Team2:20
136MATÉ Luis ÁngelEuskaltel - Euskadi2:24
137FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis2:25
138MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:25
139MCLAY DanielTeam Arkéa Samsic2:32
140VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal2:32
141TIBERI AntonioTrek - Segafredo2:33
142OKAMIKA AnderBurgos-BH2:33
143NAVARRO DanielBurgos-BH2:33
144CIMOLAI DavideCofidis2:34
145VERVAEKE LouisQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2:36
146JANSSENS JimmyAlpecin-Deceuninck2:39
147LANGELLOTTI VictorBurgos-BH2:41
148OWSIAN ŁukaszTeam Arkéa Samsic2:42
149JOHANSEN JuliusIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:49
150HERRADA JesúsCofidis2:50
151BIZKARRA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi2:52
152GUERNALEC ThibaultTeam Arkéa Samsic2:52
153HERRADA JoséCofidis2:54
154DRIZNERS JarradLotto Soudal2:58
155CRADDOCK LawsonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco3:03
156FROOME ChrisIsrael - Premier Tech3:09
157CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal3:10
158ZAMBANINI EdoardoBahrain - Victorious3:10
159KOCH JonasBORA - hansgrohe3:12
160PADUN MarkEF Education-EasyPost3:16
161FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe3:22
162CHAMPION ThomasCofidis3:24
163ITURRIA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi3:24
164DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael - Premier Tech3:26
165SCOTSON CallumTeam BikeExchange - Jayco3:38
166CABEDO ÓscarBurgos-BH3:41
167VANDENABEELE HenriTeam DSM3:41
168HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team3:44
169IMPEY DarylIsrael - Premier Tech3:57
170DEGENKOLB JohnTeam DSM4:13
171HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4:23
172ADRIÀ RogerEquipo Kern Pharma4:23
173THIJSSEN GerbenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4:28
174MAS LluísMovistar Team4:43
175MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team4:47
176DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal4:53
177NORSGAARD MathiasMovistar Team5:03
178AZPARREN Xabier MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi5:04
179KUDUS MerhawiEF Education-EasyPost5:53
180MAŁECKI KamilLotto Soudal13:01
181DE TIER FlorisAlpecin-Deceuninck14:36
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1BENNETT SamBORA - hansgrohe50
2PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo50
3ACKERMANN PascalUAE Team Emirates26
4MERLIER TimAlpecin-Deceuninck20
5TEUNISSEN MikeJumbo-Visma18
6MULLEN RyanBORA - hansgrohe17
7HAYTER EthanINEOS Grenadiers15
8MCLAY DanielTeam Arkéa Samsic14
9HOOLE DaanTrek - Segafredo13
10EINHORN ItamarIsrael - Premier Tech12
11STEWART JakeGroupama - FDJ10
12DEGENKOLB JohnTeam DSM8
13GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco7
14CANAL CarlosEuskaltel - Euskadi6
15BEULLENS CedricLotto Soudal5
16VAN POPPEL DannyBORA - hansgrohe4
17EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team3
18MARTÍN GotzonEuskaltel - Euskadi2
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1HAYTER EthanINEOS Grenadiers4:14:26
2SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers0:01
3RODRÍGUEZ CarlosINEOS Grenadiers0:01
4EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:02
5VAN WILDER IlanQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:02
6GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:19
7MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates0:21
8AYUSO JuanUAE Team Emirates0:21
9ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates0:21
10STEWART JakeGroupama - FDJ0:26
11TURNER BenINEOS Grenadiers0:27
12MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious0:30
13PLAPP LukeINEOS Grenadiers0:36
14BRENNER MarcoTeam DSM0:41
15ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM0:41
16HVIDEBERG Jonas IversbyTeam DSM0:41
17CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team0:43
18STANNARD RobertAlpecin-Deceuninck0:51
19HOOLE DaanTrek - Segafredo0:54
20WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious0:56
21HIGUITA SergioBORA - hansgrohe1:00
22LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo1:05
23GUGLIELMI SimonTeam Arkéa Samsic1:13
24BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - Victorious1:13
25PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team1:18
26O'BRIEN KellandTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:19
27CANAL CarlosEuskaltel - Euskadi1:20
28GARCÍA PIERNA RaúlEquipo Kern Pharma1:20
29BERRADE UrkoEquipo Kern Pharma1:20
30GALVÁN FranciscoEquipo Kern Pharma1:20
31MIQUEL PauEquipo Kern Pharma1:20
32DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM1:24
33EINHORN ItamarIsrael - Premier Tech1:37
34BEULLENS CedricLotto Soudal1:37
35SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal1:37
36ŘEPA VojtěchEquipo Kern Pharma1:43
37BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana Qazaqstan Team1:43
38TEJADA HaroldAstana Qazaqstan Team1:43
39PARRA José FélixEquipo Kern Pharma1:50
40BOU JoanEuskaltel - Euskadi1:55
41FEDOROV YevgeniyAstana Qazaqstan Team1:56
42PRONSKIY VadimAstana Qazaqstan Team1:59
43RAUGEL AntoineAG2R Citroën Team2:08
44VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal2:20
45TIBERI AntonioTrek - Segafredo2:21
46JOHANSEN JuliusIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:37
47GUERNALEC ThibaultTeam Arkéa Samsic2:40
48DRIZNERS JarradLotto Soudal2:46
49CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal2:58
50ZAMBANINI EdoardoBahrain - Victorious2:58
51CHAMPION ThomasCofidis3:12
52VANDENABEELE HenriTeam DSM3:29
53HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team3:32
54ADRIÀ RogerEquipo Kern Pharma4:11
55THIJSSEN GerbenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4:16
56NORSGAARD MathiasMovistar Team4:51
57AZPARREN Xabier MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi4:52
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education-EasyPost2
2GUERNALEC ThibaultTeam Arkéa Samsic1
Teams
RankNameTime
1Jumbo-Visma 11:53:22
2INEOS Grenadiers0:13
3Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:14
4Team BikeExchange - Jayco0:31
5UAE Team Emirates0:33
6Groupama - FDJ0:38
7BORA - hansgrohe0:41
8Trek - Segafredo0:42
9Bahrain - Victorious0:42
10Movistar Team0:43
11Team DSM0:53
12Alpecin-Deceuninck1:03
13Israel - Premier Tech1:04
14EF Education-EasyPost1:19
15Astana Qazaqstan Team1:21
16Team Arkéa Samsic1:25
17AG2R Citroën Team1:47
18Cofidis1:50
19Burgos-BH1:58
20Euskaltel - Euskadi2:07
21Lotto Soudal2:32
22Equipo Kern Pharma2:42
23Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:43

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

Stay On Topic

promo logo