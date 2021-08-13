Primož Roglič to race gold Cervélo P5 to celebrate Olympics TT win

Primož Roglič has gone gold for the Vuelta a España.

The pre-race favorite sees a newly minted gold-paint scheme for his Cervélo P5 TT bike to celebrate his victory in the Olympic time trial last month.

After a premature end to his Tour de France campaign, Roglič came into the Tokyo Olympic Games with a fire in his belly.

He stormed around the 44.1km course more than a minute quicker than anybody else to take a convincing victory at the Fuji International Speedway.

Primoz Roglic’s bike features multiple linked circles as a nod to the Olympic rings Photo: Jumbo-Visma

Bike specs for Roglic’s Vuelta TT bike

Here are the bike specs for Roglic’s new bike as provided by a Jumbo-Visma mechanic:

Cervélo P5

Frame size: 51

Custom made handlebar FSA-VISION

Handlebar width: 40

Group set Shimano Dura Ace 9100

Cranks length: 172.5

Vittoria Corsa Speed Tubeless tires

58-44 front; 11-30 back

Shimano wheels

Shimano pedals

Saddle: Fizik TT

Bottle cage: Cervélo

The paint job for the Cervélo P5 shies away from the all-over gold look, and relies on accents against the bike’s predominantly black look.

In addition to the gold on the fork, down tube, and seat tube, there is a nod to the Olympic rings with interlinked circles covering the bike from front to back. Meanwhile, the black paint is flecked with gold.

Roglič’s new bike could help deliver him to a third red jersey with the Vuelta a España set to be decided by a final-stage time trial in three weeks’ time.

He won’t have to wait that long to show it off and he will debut the new paint scheme in Saturday’s short opening chrono, where he is scheduled to set off last at 20:47 local time.