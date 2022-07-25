Become a Member

Vuelta a Espana

Vuelta a Espana

Primož Roglič still ‘wait-and-see’ if he can defend Vuelta a España title

Tadej Pogačar unconfirmed, but Jai Hindley, Remco Evenepoel, Richard Carapaz, Vincenzo Nibali, Alejandro Valverde and Mikel Landa all set for Spanish grand tour.

It’s still “wait-and-see” if Primož Roglič will be able to defend his Vuelta a España title next month.

Jumbo-Visma officials said the three-time Vuelta champion continues to recover from injuries that saw him leave the Tour de France.

“Primož hopes to be at the start of the Vuelta,” said Jumbo-Visma sport director Merijn Zeeman. “It will be difficult, and we will study it in the coming weeks. It’s obvious that Primož was very impacted by his crash, but the doctors continue their work.”

Roglič crashed heavily in stage 5 at the Tour de France on the cobblestone stage and dislocated his shoulder. Roglič even stopped to pop his shoulder back into place, and continued to race despite other injuries to his back.

Roglič played a key role in isolating and attacking Tadej Pogačar on the flanks of the Col du Galibier that opened the door for Jonas Vingegaard to attack the Slovenian on the Col du Granon to grab the yellow jersey in stage 11. Roglič did not start stage 15.

“It will depend on his progress,” Zeeman told MARCA at the Tour. “Right now we cannot say yes or no.”

The Vuelta starts August 18 in the Netherlands with what should be a deep GC field. Tadej Pogačar, who earlier this season put the Vuelta on his calendar, remains uncommitted after finishing second at the Tour. Tour winner Jonas Vingegaard is also not expected to race.

Others confirmed to start include Giro d’Italia winner Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe), Vincenzo Nibali (Astana-Qazaqstan) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), both in their final grand tours, as well as Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious), Chris Froome (Israel Premier Tech), Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl), and Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers).

