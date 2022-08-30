Become a Member

Vuelta a Espana

VeloNews Events Vuelta a Espana
Vuelta a Espana

Primož Roglič on Vuelta a España: ‘Remco is on a different level’

Three-time defending champion moves up, but cedes 48 seconds and drops to 2:41 back.

ALICANTE, Spain (VN) — Primož Roglič admits the obvious at the halfway point of the 2022 Vuelta a EspañaRemco Evenepoel looks unstoppable.

Roglič stopped at 48 seconds slower than Evenepoel, and slots into second in the GC at 2:41 behind the Belgian after finishing second in the test against the clock.

“I am happy about it. I think I can I did a good time trial,” Roglič said. “It’s a nice result and a big congrats to Remco. He’s on a different level at the moment.”

Even as he climbed into second overall, Roglič finds himself in an unfamiliar spot at the halfway point of the Vuelta.

Also read: How long can the ‘Remco Rampage’ last?

Roglič has typically set the tone of the Vuelta, at least during the past three editions.

This time, Evenepoel is taking the race by the reins.

“Every year, sooner or later you lose. If you’re not here, you’re not going to lose,” he said. “Definitely, he is flying at the moment. We will see. It’s a long race. For myself, I feel proud about my ride today. It was quite fast today. At least I didn’t take one hour to cover this. It is how it is. I am happy about today’s result.”

After winning the past four time trials at the Vuelta, Roglič was bested by an incredible Evenepoel, who took his first grand tour stage victory.

“We will see day by day,” Roglič said. “The moment is to stay healthy and avoid the problems and stay in one piece. And searching for the opportunities that will come.

“I would be happier if he wasn’t going so well,” he added. “He didn’t need to show that he can go so good. He’s already won a lot of big races. He’s showed how strong he is, and he’s showing it here at the moment.”

Does Roglič need to chip away at Evenepoel, or try to gain it all back at one time?

“We will see,” he said. “We just are enjoying today’s performance, and we will look at it day by day because there are still 11 stages to come.”

