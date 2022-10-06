Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Maximize Your Ride with Trailforks

The ultimate mapping app made for mountain biking.

Download Now

Vuelta a Espana

VeloNews Events Vuelta a Espana
Vuelta a Espana

More hints of Vuelta a España route for 2023: the Pyrénées and Angliru are back

Barcelona and Madrid are confirmed as the start and finish of the 2023 Spanish grand tour, and organizers promise some 'surprises' in between.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In
Lock Icon

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks.

Already have an Outside Account? Sign in

Outside+ Logo

All-Access
Intro Offer
$2.49 / month*

Invest in your wellbeing with:
  • World-class journalism from publications like Outside, Ski, Trail Runner, Climbing, and Backpacker.
  • Outside Watch – Award-winning adventure films, documentaries, and series.
  • Gaia GPS – Premium backcountry navigation app.
  • Trailforks – Discover trails around the globe.
  • Outside Learn – Expert-led online classes on climbing, cooking, skiing, fitness, and beyond.
Join O+

*Outside memberships are billed annually. You may cancel your membership at anytime, but no refunds will be issued for payments already made. Upon cancellation, you will have access to your membership through the end of your paid year. More Details

There are more hints of what the 2023 Vuelta a España will look like, with an expected return to the Pyrénées and the Angliru.

The Vuelta route is expected to be unveiled in December, yet media leaks and reports have already revealed a few interesting details.

“It will be very different than this year’s course,” Vuelta boss Javier Guillén told AS. “We will follow our own identity and I believe people will like what they see. There can always be surprises and I think that’s a good thing. We are thinking of a few things, so let’s see if we can make it happen.”

What’s already confirmed is that Barcelona will host the race start on August 26 with three stages in the bustling city’s first time since 1962 to see the Vuelta. The opening stage will be a 14km team time trial followed by a stage on the city streets of Barcelona and ending atop the Alto de Montjuic. A third stage will push west.

Pyrénées, Angliru will be back

Hugh Carthy won the last time the Vuelta hit the Angliru in 2020. (Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images)

Guillén said last month he wants the race to have an “international” feel, but with the race starting in Catalunya and ending in Madrid on September 17, so that could mean the race might dip into France.

Vuelta organizers saw critics after the Pyrénées were left out of the 2022 route, but race boss Guillén promises the pirineos will be back for next year’s edition.

Andorra is expected to be featured before the first week is out.

Spain’s Navarra region will host two summit finales, according to the Dario de Navarra. The region is home to Team Movistar and Miguel Indurain, and hints are the race will hit Larrau as well as a summit finish at San Miguel de Aralar.

The Vuelta isn’t expected to push south into Spain’s Andalucia region, which played a key role in the second half of the 2022 edition that delivered Belgium’s first grand tour victory in decades with Remco Evenepoel.

The race is expected to hover in the northern half of Spain, moving west from Navarra across Castilla y León and into Galicia. The route is expected to loop back east toward Asturias.

The Diario de León reported that the Angliru is back on the docket, possibly as the penultimate stage. The famed summit would be featured for the ninth time, and the first since Hugh Carthy won there at 2020.

Vuelta will return to 22 teams

Vuelta officials say the race will have 22 teams again in 2022. (Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Guillén also confirmed that the 2023 edition will see a return to 22 teams. This year, the UCI gave the Vuelta an exemption to start with 23 teams, which allowed the organization to guarantee a spot for all the Spanish national teams as well as the top WorldTour and ProTeam squads.

“This year we had 23 teams and I can assure everyone that next year there will be 22,” Guillén told AS. “It was an exception offered by the UCI, and we were thankful, because it was necessary. From now on, the invitations will be more difficult because there are a lot of teams. It’s true that we want to have the Spanish teams, but that’s not a guarantee. The Vuelta can open the selection to other nations.”

Following tradition, the Vuelta will conclude in Madrid on September 17, a bit later than the past few years.

There are rumors that the race could pass through or finish inside one of Spain’s big football stadiums, but it’s likely the race will conclude with laps in downtown Madrid.

Stay On Topic

promo logo