Miguel Ángel López quits Vuelta a España after podium spot slips away

SANXENXO, Spain (VN) — Miguel Ángel López started the final road stage of the 2021 Vuelta a España riding in third overall.

The Colombian quit before it was over.

Poised for a podium spot going into the five-climb penultimate stage across Galicia, López was gapped early in Saturday’s rollercoaster stage.

Podium rival Jack Haig (Bahrain Victorious) and Ineos Grenadiers split the GC group, with Movistar teammate and virtual second-place rider Enric Mas safely making the first group.

An image from Spanish TV recorded by a reporter with an iPhone shows López leaving the race.

López did not or could not follow the accelerations, and got stuck in a group of chasers.

The gap widened, and López’s podium was slipping away with it.

“We saw that Roglič was going for me, and I had to follow, but I couldn’t pull because I had Miguel Ángel behind me,” said Movistar’s Enric Mas, who had journalists tell him at the line that López left the race. “I didn’t know anything about that. Even if López left the race, we can happy with what we’ve done and hopefully a podium.”

The gap continued to balloon, and Haig bounced ahead of him on the virtual GC going into the finale.

🔴¡Las imágenes de Miguel Ángel López subiéndose al coche del equipo Movistar para abandonar esta Vuelta! #VueltaRTVE4S El colombiano, en rebeldía, decidió abandonar la carrera pese a la insistencia de su jefe de filas Patxi Vila 📹@villamorforever https://t.co/X7FzypTYD7 pic.twitter.com/oLthMVMoOx — Teledeporte (@teledeporte) September 4, 2021

Then the unexpected happened.

López stepped off his bike, apparently in a mix of frustration and anger. Though images were not captured on Spanish television, TV reporters said Movistar sport director Patxi Vila was trying to convince the Colombian to continue.

It was no immediately clear if López suffered a physical problem.

Movistar teammate Imanol Erviti also arrived, trying in vain to convince López, a winner Thursday at Gamoniteiru, to keep racing.

According to reports on Spanish TV, López angrily stepped off the bike and refused to keep racing. Video images captured López entering a Movistar Team car, and exiting the race.

There was no immediate reaction from López or Movistar officials.

