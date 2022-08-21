Become a Member

Michael Woods out of Vuelta a España in stage 3 crash

More bad luck for Canadian climber who abandoned Tour de France on last day with COVID-19.

BREDA, Netherlands (VN) – Michael Woods (Israel-Premier Tech) abandoned the Vuelta a España Sunday after a crash early in the third stage.

He fell 50 kilometers into the race, coming down with teammate Itamar Einhorn. He initially got back on the bike after the race doctor appeared to check for concussion, but was taken by ambulance to hospital for further observation.

It is more bad luck for the Canadian climber, whose Tour de France was affected by an early crash. He abandoned that race with COVID-19 on the race’s final morning.

Seventh overall at the Vuelta in 2017 and a past stage winner, he had gone to the grand tour with ambitions for the GC, as he told VeloNews in a pre-race interview.

“I think the races where I’ve been healthy, I’ve been really strong. I’ve just had some back luck with health this year, getting COVID twice and getting a bad bout of bronchitis impacted some of my goals for this season, the Ardennes in particular and at the Tour with the crash,” he said.

His team has since confirmed that he was not as badly hurt as some might have been feared. It said he will return home to prioritize his recovery.

More to come.

