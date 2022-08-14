Jumbo-Visma to decide on Primož Roglič’s Vuelta a España participation Monday

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Jumbo-Visma will wait until Monday morning before making a final call on whether Primož Roglič will race the Vuelta a España.

The three-time defending champion has not raced since abandoning the Tour de France due to injury but he returned to training last week with the hope of regaining enough form and fitness for the Spanish grand tour. The Vuelta starts in Utrecht, Netherlands, on August 19.

Jumbo-Visma won the Tour de France in July through Jonas Vingegaard, and while the Dane will not race the Vuelta, and the team is under no pressure for results, they have given Roglič the maximum amount of time to prove his health before making a final decision.

It’s understood that the medical department and team management have a meeting scheduled for Monday and that a final decision will be made on the same day.

Roglič crashed hard on the cobbled stage of the Tour de France during the first week and dislocated his shoulder. He suffered back injuries too but carried on and supported Vingegaard with a huge effort on the Col du Granon stage that helped wrestle the yellow jersey from Tadej Pogačar.

Roglič would eventually quit the race ahead of stage 15 in order to concentrate on his recovery and he was back on the bike just over a week ago.

If he does not race the Vuelta a España then Jumbo-Visma will almost certainly change its approach to the race.

It’s possible that the team will shift towards stage hunting rather than a full-blown GC challenge, although American rider Sepp Kuss will be expected to have a free role at the race. Kuss, 27, was eighth in last year’s Vuelta despite supporting Roglič throughout the race.

It’s also unclear as to whether Rohan Dennis will be on the startline. The Australian was in contention for the race but pulled out ahead of the Commonwealth Games road race with illness and was forced to go to hospital for tests. Dennis had won the men’s time trial at the Games.