Jumbo-Visma gives Primož Roglič the green light for Vuelta a España

Jumbo-Visma has confirmed that Primož Roglič will race the Vuelta a España (August 19 to September 11) with the Slovenian set to lead the team in his quest to win a fourth straight title.

Roglič has not raced since abandoning the Tour de France in July. He crashed on stage 5 and suffered several injuries, including a dislocated shoulder. He battled through until the third week but eventually quit in order to regain his form and fitness for a possible Vuelta Espana tilt.

The three-time Vuelta winner returned to training roughly a fortnight ago but the team were reluctant to make plans. Sepp Kuss was mentioned for a possible ‘free role’ as late as Friday with the team management and doctors scheduling a call for Monday morning in order to make final decision over Roglič’s possible participation. That call concluded with the team deciding to go all-in on Roglič.

Kuss is still set to race the Vuelta but his role is likely to revolve around once more supporting Roglič in the high mountains. The rest of the eight-man team is expected to be announced on Monday afternoon.

Rohan Dennis is also set the start the race. The Australian won the time trial at the Commonwealth Games earlier this month but then missed the road race due to illness. He was taken to hospital for tests and now looks set to start his first grand tour in Jumbo-Visma colors.

