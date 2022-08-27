Jay Vine powers to another victory on Vuelta a Espana stage 8
Australian dominates the day's climbs to take over king of the mountains competition.
Two days after taking his first Grand Tour stage win, Jay Vine repeated his success with a dazzling ride on the stage 8 summit finish at the Vuelta a España.
The Australian Alpecin-Deceuninck rider had a superb day, going clear in an early move, scooping maximum king of the mountains points across all six of the categorized climbs, taking over the lead of that classification and soloing to stage victory.
It was a stunning display and saw him reach the line 43 seconds clear of Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates) and Rein Taaramae (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert), with Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) four seconds further back in fourth.
Race leader Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) was best of the rest, driving towards the finish with only Enric Mas (Movistar Team) and Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) for company. They were at 1:20, with Simon Yates (BikeExchange-Jayco) and Carlos Rodríguez (Ineos Grenadiers) conceding 13 seconds and losing further ground in the overall standings.
Evenepoel’s other rivals were even further back, putting him in the driving seat coming towards the end of this phase of the race.
More to follow soon…
La Vuelta ciclista a España Stage 8 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|VINE Jay
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|4:05:25
|2
|SOLER Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:43
|3
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:43
|4
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:47
|5
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:20
|6
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|1:20
|7
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:20
|8
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:33
|9
|RODRÍGUEZ Carlos
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:33
|10
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:42
|11
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:47
|12
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|2:10
|13
|AYUSO Juan
|UAE Team Emirates
|2:10
|14
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:10
|15
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education-EasyPost
|2:16
|16
|HINDLEY Jai
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:16
|17
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|2:24
|18
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|2:31
|19
|HIGUITA Sergio
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:39
|20
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|2:39
|21
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|2:39
|22
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|2:43
|23
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:57
|24
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:00
|25
|DE LA CRUZ David
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|3:24
|26
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:24
|27
|HARPER Chris
|Jumbo-Visma
|3:32
|28
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:32
|29
|PADUN Mark
|EF Education-EasyPost
|3:34
|30
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3:37
|31
|CABEDO Óscar
|Burgos-BH
|3:45
|32
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|4:03
|33
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|4:07
|34
|POLANC Jan
|UAE Team Emirates
|4:31
|35
|PARRA José Félix
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|4:35
|36
|HAGEN Carl Fredrik
|Israel - Premier Tech
|4:39
|37
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:53
|38
|BIZKARRA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|5:04
|39
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5:10
|40
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|5:16
|41
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|5:22
|42
|KUSS Sepp
|Jumbo-Visma
|6:02
|43
|DÍAZ José Manuel
|Burgos-BH
|6:02
|44
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - Victorious
|6:24
|45
|OOMEN Sam
|Jumbo-Visma
|6:46
|46
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|6:56
|47
|ŘEPA Vojtěch
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|6:56
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|29:28:19
|2
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|0:28
|3
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:01
|4
|RODRÍGUEZ Carlos
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:47
|5
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:54
|6
|AYUSO Juan
|UAE Team Emirates
|2:02
|7
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:05
|8
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|2:44
|9
|HINDLEY Jai
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:51
|10
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|3:18
|10
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:59
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|147
|2
|BENNETT Sam
|BORA - hansgrohe
|142
|3
|SOLER Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|81
|4
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|64
|5
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|52
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00
|2
|RODRÍGUEZ Carlos
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|3
|AYUSO Juan
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|4
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|5
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|0:00
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|VINE Jay
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|40
|2
|SOLER Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|16
|3
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|12
|4
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis
|11
|5
|PADUN Mark
|EF Education-EasyPost
|10
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|UAE Team Emirates
|87:40:20
|2
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:56
|3
|Bahrain - Victorious
|4:07
|4
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5:55
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.