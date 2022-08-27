Jay Vine powers to another victory on Vuelta a Espana stage 8

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Two days after taking his first Grand Tour stage win, Jay Vine repeated his success with a dazzling ride on the stage 8 summit finish at the Vuelta a España.

The Australian Alpecin-Deceuninck rider had a superb day, going clear in an early move, scooping maximum king of the mountains points across all six of the categorized climbs, taking over the lead of that classification and soloing to stage victory.

It was a stunning display and saw him reach the line 43 seconds clear of Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates) and Rein Taaramae (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert), with Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) four seconds further back in fourth.

Race leader Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) was best of the rest, driving towards the finish with only Enric Mas (Movistar Team) and Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) for company. They were at 1:20, with Simon Yates (BikeExchange-Jayco) and Carlos Rodríguez (Ineos Grenadiers) conceding 13 seconds and losing further ground in the overall standings.

Evenepoel’s other rivals were even further back, putting him in the driving seat coming towards the end of this phase of the race.

