Vuelta a Espana

VeloNews Events Vuelta a Espana
Vuelta a Espana

Jay Vine powers to another victory on Vuelta a Espana stage 8

Australian dominates the day's climbs to take over king of the mountains competition.

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Two days after taking his first Grand Tour stage win, Jay Vine repeated his success with a dazzling ride on the stage 8 summit finish at the Vuelta a España.

The Australian Alpecin-Deceuninck rider had a superb day, going clear in an early move, scooping maximum king of the mountains points across all six of the categorized climbs, taking over the lead of that classification and soloing to stage victory.

It was a stunning display and saw him reach the line 43 seconds clear of Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates) and Rein Taaramae (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert), with Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) four seconds further back in fourth.

Race leader Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) was best of the rest, driving towards the finish with only Enric Mas (Movistar Team) and Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) for company. They were at 1:20, with Simon Yates (BikeExchange-Jayco) and Carlos Rodríguez (Ineos Grenadiers) conceding 13 seconds and losing further ground in the overall standings.

Evenepoel’s other rivals were even further back, putting him in the driving seat coming towards the end of this phase of the race.

More to follow soon…

La Vuelta ciclista a España Stage 8 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1VINE JayAlpecin-Deceuninck4:05:25
2SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates0:43
3TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:43
4PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ0:47
5EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:20
6MAS EnricMovistar Team1:20
7ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma1:20
8YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:33
9RODRÍGUEZ CarlosINEOS Grenadiers1:33
10REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ1:42
11GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers1:47
12ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates2:10
13AYUSO JuanUAE Team Emirates2:10
14O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team2:10
15CARTHY HughEF Education-EasyPost2:16
16HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe2:16
17ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM2:24
18VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team2:31
19HIGUITA SergioBORA - hansgrohe2:39
20LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Qazaqstan Team2:39
21LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Qazaqstan Team2:39
22URÁN RigobertoEF Education-EasyPost2:43
23LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious2:57
24MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious3:00
25DE LA CRUZ DavidAstana Qazaqstan Team3:24
26SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers3:24
27HARPER ChrisJumbo-Visma3:32
28SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónBahrain - Victorious3:32
29PADUN MarkEF Education-EasyPost3:34
30POZZOVIVO DomenicoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3:37
31CABEDO ÓscarBurgos-BH3:45
32POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious4:03
33CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team4:07
34POLANC JanUAE Team Emirates4:31
35PARRA José FélixEquipo Kern Pharma4:35
36HAGEN Carl FredrikIsrael - Premier Tech4:39
37KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe4:53
38BIZKARRA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi5:04
39CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers5:10
40HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange - Jayco5:16
41MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux5:22
42KUSS SeppJumbo-Visma6:02
43DÍAZ José ManuelBurgos-BH6:02
44BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - Victorious6:24
45OOMEN SamJumbo-Visma6:46
46MATÉ Luis ÁngelEuskaltel - Euskadi6:56
47ŘEPA VojtěchEquipo Kern Pharma6:56
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 29:28:19
2MAS EnricMovistar Team0:28
3ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma1:01
4RODRÍGUEZ CarlosINEOS Grenadiers1:47
5GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers1:54
6AYUSO JuanUAE Team Emirates2:02
7YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:05
8ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates2:44
9HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe2:51
10ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM3:18
10O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team2:59
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo147
2BENNETT SamBORA - hansgrohe142
3SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates81
4WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious64
5EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team52
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
2RODRÍGUEZ CarlosINEOS Grenadiers0:00
3AYUSO JuanUAE Team Emirates0:00
4ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates0:00
5ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM0:00
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1VINE JayAlpecin-Deceuninck40
2SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates16
3PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ12
4FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis11
5PADUN MarkEF Education-EasyPost10
Teams
RankNameTime
1UAE Team Emirates 87:40:20
2INEOS Grenadiers1:56
3Bahrain - Victorious4:07
4BORA - hansgrohe5:55

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

