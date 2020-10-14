Ian Garrison sees grand tour tilt at Vuelta a España

WorldTour rookie Ian Garrison is slated to make his grand tour debut next week at the Vuelta a España.

The U.S. time trial champion will be among the eight-rider selection for the Spanish grand tour at Deceuninck-Quick-Step.

“We are looking forward to the last grand tour of the season, which we are happy that is going ahead, considering all the circumstances,” said Deceuninck-Quick-Step sports director Rik Van Slycke. “Our team is a mix of youth and experience, who can deliver some really nice results in Spain. We will give our best out there and hopefully have a good and rewarding three weeks.”

Garrison, 22, has 19 days of racing in his legs so far in his WorldTour rookie season. The Belgian team also brings grand tour rookies Andrea Bagioli, a stage win at the Tour de l’Ain and Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali, and Tour of Slovakia winner Jannik Steimle also are slated to race the Vuelta.

The rest of the team are grizzled veterans, with Tour de France green jersey-winner Sam Bennett leading the way. Bennett will be supported by a strong lead-out train featuring New Zealand champion Shane Archbold, Michael Mørkøv and Zdeněk Štybar, a Vuelta stage-winner at the race in 2013. Rounding out the team is Mattia Cattaneo, who is racing for the first time since his injury at the Giro dell’Emilia.

Bennett will start his second grand tour of 2020, a first in his career. Despite the mountainous profile of the Vuelta, Bennett hopes to snag at least one stage win to close out his breakout 2020 campaign.

“Sam is going there after a great Tour de France, and he’ll count again on a strong lead-out train,” Van Slycke said. “Styby was very motivated to race a grand tour this year after dropping out from our Le Tour squad due to that knee injury. The three young guys on the team – two of whom are neo-pros – will make another important step in their development.”

Lawson Craddock leaves Giro d’Italia early

American rider Lawson Craddock left the Giro d’Italia on Monday to return home for the birth of a new baby, team officials confirmed.

“Lawson Craddock has left the Giro d’Italia ahead of today’s stage to fly back to the USA to be with his wife, who is due to give birth very soon. We wish Lawson and his family all the best for the expectant new addition to their family,” a team posting read.

Craddock, 28, was making his career Giro debut. EF Pro Cycling’s Sean Bennett and Mitchelton-Scott’s Brent Bookwalter have also exited the Giro.

There are five U.S. riders remaining in the Giro, including Chad Haga (Sunweb), Joey Rosskopf (CCC Team), Larry Warbasse (Ag2r-La Mondiale), and Brandon McNulty and Joe Dombrowski (UAE-Emirates).