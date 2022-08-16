How to watch the 2022 Vuelta a España: Online, streaming, and on television

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Grand tour season comes to a spectacular close in the next month with the 2022 Vuelta a España.

Primož Roglič is back to hunt a fourth consecutive red jersey, but a deep field will be standing in his way.

Simon Yates, Richard Carapaz, João Almeida, Jai Hindley, Nairo Quintana and Enric Mas are just a selection of the riders racing with an eye on the maillot rojo.

VeloNews is providing race coverage, features, analysis, rider interviews, and more for the 21 days of racing.

Also read:

Want to watch all the action, from the “Dutch start” through to the Madrid finale on September 11?

Here’s how:

How to watch the 2022 Vuelta a España in the United States and Canada

U.S. cycling fans, NBC has got your back. Live coverage and highlights will be available through the broadcaster, with the NBC-owned Peacock streaming service providing online coverage.

FloSports will provide a live streaming service in Canada.

How to watch the 2022 Vuelta a España in Europe

European fans can tune in to the Vuelta online via GCN+ or on the partner Eurosport streaming service. Eurosport will also cover the race on its Freeview channel. You can see schedules and details of territory restrictions here.

RTVE (Spain), TV2 (Denmark and Norway), Sporza (Belgium) and NOS (Netherlands) will cover the race in their respective countries.

How to watch the 2022 Vuelta a España in Australia

Fans Down Under can set their alarms early for a live broadcast via SBS On Demand.