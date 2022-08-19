Gino Mäder to donate money to environmental charities for every rider he beats in 2022

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Gino Mäder is a rider with a mission, and that mission is to raise as much money as he can for environmental charities.

The Bahrain-Victorious rider announced Friday that he would donate 1 CHF — which is just over one U.S. dollar — for every rider that he beats throughout the 2022 season.

Mäder has only ridden 36 race days this season so far, but he’s already accumulated 3,341 riders beaten. He’s on-course to start the Vuelta a España on Friday, where he’s set to co-lead Bahrain in its GC ambition.

“Being a kid I had the chance, the luck to see glaciers. ‘The face of the alps,’ ‘Eternal ice.’

“Nothing eternal about them as the glaciers of the world lose around 300 Billion tons of ice every year. I hope future generations can experience glaciers too,” he wrote on his Twitter page.

“That’s why I donate 1 CHF per rider that finishes behind me in every race of this 2022 season towards the fight against climate change. So far 3,341 riders have finished behind me.”

Mäder has already run a similar campaign to raise funds for environmental charities. During last year’s Vuelta a España, he vowed to donate 1 CHF to charity for every rider he beat during each stage of that race.

He raised a total of 3,159 CHF that way before deciding to add a further 10 CHF for every rider he beat in the GC to bring the new total to 4,529 CHF.