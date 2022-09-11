Fred Wright lost for words at Roglič statement: ‘It’s a shame … it’s a shame’

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

MADRID (VN) – Fred Wright was lost for words when he spoke with reporters for the first time after Jumbo-Visma launched accusations of reckless racing his way.

Wright was alleged to be the cause of the crash that forced Primož Roglič out of the Vuelta a España in a statement that was issued just hours before the British galloped to his sixth top-10 of the race on Friday’s 19th stage.

“It was hard, the team did really well. After the stage, I was really happy and emotional about nearly winning again, and the team took me straight to the bus and said, look ‘Jumbo-Visma made this statement.’ My first reaction was I was pretty disappointed,” Wright told reporters Saturday morning.

“I think it’s unfair … It’s unfair to call me out the way they’ve done, three days after the incident itself. I don’t think I’ve done anything wrong. I think there’s been so many people looking at it and studying it … it’s a shame. It’s a shame.”

Roglič and Wright bumped together in a sizzling four-up sprint in Tomares earlier this week. Roglič smashed to the road and limped to the line before abandoning with his injuries the next day.

A lack of overhead footage left questions over how it happened until Roglič and Jumbo-Visma claimed Wright plowed into the Slovenian from behind. Bahrain Victorious responded in defense of Wright later that day.

The 23-year-old Brit still seemed in shock when he spoke Saturday.

“I held my line, I was on the right line,” he said. “I don’t know, it’s a strange one. Of course, I hope Roglič is alright, I said that when I tweeted about it. No one wants him out of the race like that. Today could have been the day he won the Vuelta.”

Firstly I’d like to thank my teammates for the amazing effort they put in today. I was close again to that stage win, but Mads was just too quick. After the stage I was full of emotion from the race, and then when I got back to the bus I saw the statement from Jumbo… 1/4 — Fred Wright (@fred_wright0) September 9, 2022

It was really hard to read, and I’m pretty disappointed. I think it’s unfair, the team and I have looked at the footage again tonight, and I honestly don’t believe I did anything wrong – it was just a racing incident. Primoz is an amazing bike rider… 2/4 — Fred Wright (@fred_wright0) September 9, 2022

Jumbo-Visma rider Rohan Dennis: ‘It’s a tale of two stories’

Jumbo-Visma’s statement provoked a shockwave through the peloton in what some felt was an out-of-character outlash.

Several riders voiced support for Wright, and the Twittersphere exploded.

“Everyone’s got their opinions … it is what it is,” Roglič’s teammate Rohan Dennis told SBS.

“You can’t see the video, there’s no overhead, there’s nothing. I can’t really comment. The only people who can comment are Fred and Primož. It’s a tale of two stories really isn’t it.”

Wright will be wanting to move past the story.

The Bahrain-Victorious all-rounder has an outside chance at sprint victory in the final Madrid stage of the Vuelta on Sunday and has a co-captaincy role for the British team at the road world championships later this month.

“I sent Primož a message but I’ve not had a chance to properly speak to him,” Wright said. “But I think it would be good, because you know how it is with these things, you don’t know what position he’s in. I just hope he’s alright.”