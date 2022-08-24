Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Maximize Your Ride

The ultimate mapping app made for mountain biking.

Download Now

Vuelta a Espana

VeloNews Events Vuelta a Espana
Vuelta a Espana

Euskaltel-Euskadi doubly motivated to race on ‘home roads’ at Vuelta a España

Basque-backed team racing with pride and ambition on 'home roads' in quest in return to glory.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In
Lock Icon

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks.

Already have an Outside Account? Sign in

Outside+ Logo

All-Access
Intro Offer
$3.99 / month*

  • A $500 value with everything in the Digital Plan plus 25+ benefits including:
  • Member-only content on all 17 publications in the Outside network like Beta MTB, Peloton, Clean Eating, Yoga Journal, and more
  • Download your personal race photos from FinisherPix* for one race (up to a $100 value).
  • Get up to $30 off your next race and $30 off race fees every year you are a member through AthleteReg*.
  • Expert gear guides and reviews for cycling equipment, performance apparel and tech
  • Discounted race entries to local sportives and centuries
  • Outside Watch Shows, Films, and documentaries
  • Outside Learn, our new online education hub loaded with more than 2,000 videos across 450 lessons including 10 Weeks to Your Best 70.3 and the 60 Day Metabolic Reset
Join O+
VeloNews.com

Digital
Intro Offer
$2.99 / month*

  • Access to all member-exclusive content and gear reviews on VeloNews.com
  • Ad-free access to VeloNews.com
Join VeloNews

*Outside memberships are billed annually. You may cancel your membership at anytime, but no refunds will be issued for payments already made. Upon cancellation, you will have access to your membership through the end of your paid year. More Details

BILBAO, Spain (VN) — The Vuelta a España landed back in Spain’s Basque Country, and “home team” Euskaltel-Euskadi is doubly motivated to race in front of their fans.

The orange-clad team returned to the peloton a few years ago and enters this Vuelta intent on trying to win a stage.

The first task is to race aggressively across three stages this week in Spain’s Basque Country.

“Everyone inside the bus knows how important these stages are for the team, our sponsors, and our fans,” Luis Ángel Maté told VeloNews. “We want to win a stage, and in order to do that, we need to be in the breakaways.

“The goal here in these days in the Basque Country is to ride into every breakaway, and try to make it to the line.”

Also read:

It was mission accomplished in the first two stages back in Spain’s Basque Country.

Ibai Azurmendi rode into Wednesday’s big move on stage 5, and Joan Bou snuck into Tuesday’s major move and scooped up the day’s King of the Mountains prize.

That put him on the winner’s podium after the stage, and he vowed to try to defend it.

“The idea was to go for the climber’s jersey, both for me and the other teammates,” Bou said. “I rode into the breakaway, and I could finish it off on the climb. I had seen the main climb the day before and I could manage my efforts and gain the mountain points.

“The objective will be to try to hang on for as long as I can, and it would be nice to wear the jersey for a few more stages. That’s the objective of the team, to try to win this jersey or to win a stage. We’ll be fighting to get into as many breaks as possible.”

Euskaltel-Euskadi racing with pride on ‘home roads’

Euskaltel-Euskadi is racing on ‘home roads’ these next few days at the Vuelta. (Photo: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

The fight for a successful breakaway is only half the battle.

With so many teams desperate to chase points for the UCI rankings, and the GC situation still wide open in the early days, Mate admitted it won’t be easy.

“The terrain favors us because we know the roads and we have our fans here to support us,” Maté said. “It’s also hard when the classification is not yet settled. The breaks usually have more success when the fight for the podium is more defined.”

Euskaltel-Euskadi will keep swinging for the fences.

The team’s trademark orange jersey returned in 2018. The previous incarnation of the team lit up the Tour de France a generation ago, with rowdy Basque fans lining the roads of the Pyrénées each July at the Tour.

Riders such as Roberto Laiseka and Haimar Zubeldia carried team colors across the team’s heyday. Title sponsors returned in 2018 to revive the team that went dormant for a few years.

The team is now supporting a men’s development squad as well as plans for a Women’s WorldTour team within the few seasons.

For Maté and his teammates, racing these next few days will be something special.

“The Basque fans are the best in the world,” Maté said. “It would be great if the team could deliver a stage victory these next few days. We’re going to give everything to try.”

The Vuelta continues in the Basque Country on Thursday, with the start in the region before pushing east into nearby Cantabria.

Time is running out, at least for a “home roads” win for Euskaltel-Euskadi.

Stay On Topic

promo logo