Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Maximize Your Ride with Trailforks

The ultimate mapping app made for mountain biking.

Download Now

Vuelta a Espana

VeloNews Events Vuelta a Espana
Vuelta a Espana

Enric Mas misses victory but restores Movistar faith at Vuelta a España: ‘We’re back in the battle’

Movistar's final assault on red jersey runs out of steam but Mas books in for second overall after disaster Tour de France.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In
Lock Icon

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks.

Already have an Outside Account? Sign in

Outside+ Logo

All-Access
Intro Offer
$3.99 / month*

  • A $500 value with everything in the Digital Plan plus 25+ benefits including:
  • Member-only content on all 17 publications in the Outside network like Beta MTB, Peloton, Clean Eating, Yoga Journal, and more
  • Download your personal race photos from FinisherPix* for one race (up to a $100 value).
  • Get up to $30 off your next race and $30 off race fees every year you are a member through AthleteReg*.
  • Expert gear guides and reviews for cycling equipment, performance apparel and tech
  • Discounted race entries to local sportives and centuries
  • Outside Watch Shows, Films, and documentaries
  • Outside Learn, our new online education hub loaded with more than 2,000 videos across 450 lessons including 10 Weeks to Your Best 70.3 and the 60 Day Metabolic Reset
Join O+
VeloNews.com

Digital
Intro Offer
$2.99 / month*

  • Access to all member-exclusive content and gear reviews on VeloNews.com
  • Ad-free access to VeloNews.com
Join VeloNews

*Outside memberships are billed annually. You may cancel your membership at anytime, but no refunds will be issued for payments already made. Upon cancellation, you will have access to your membership through the end of your paid year. More Details

MADRID (VN) – Enric Mas bounded back from a Tour de France that left him lashed by team management to score a pride-saving second-place at the Vuelta a España.

Mas and Movistar’s penultimate stage assault on the red jersey of Remco Evenepoel didn’t pay off on stage 20 on Saturday, but the Mallorcan’s ride across three weeks was a vital mojo-boost and a potential season-saving score.

“If you look one month ago in the Tour de France, Enric was getting dropped on every descent, the confidence in the team was lost,” Movistar domestique Carlos Verona told reporters at the finishline Saturday. “Here we saw we’re back in the battle. Enric saw he’s there.”

Mas went into the Tour earlier this summer aiming at a podium but struggled to get out of first gear. The Mallorcan misfired all through the mountains and crumbled out of contention before abandoning with COVID.

Team boss Eusebio Unzué later expressed dismay at Mas and his perceived lack of leadership qualities.

“At 27, he still doesn’t have the capacity to be a leader,” Unzué said in July. “He is still not prepared to take on the responsibility of a team and of the hopes of an entire nation.”

Also read:

Mas responded by taking on Evenepoel in this Vuelta a España and looking the only rider capable of robbing the red jersey from the Belgian’s back.

The Spaniard booked in for a salvatory third second-place at his home race when he closed out the competitive stages 2:05 down on Evenepoel after stage 20.

“After the Tour, I didn’t think that this was possible,” Mas told the media atop the Puerto de Navacerrada on Saturday.

“When I recovered from COVID, I worked with professionals to regain my confidence, I regained my good spirits … I felt I could do well. I came to the Vuelta thinking that if it went well, then perfect, but if not, to enjoy it.”

No stage 20 upset: ‘There was a lot of desire but no strength’

The Vuelta was primed for an upset Saturday. A tough five-mountain day deep in the Guadarrama range promised ambush and overturn from an ambitious Movistar team as Evenepoel braced for an all-out assault on his GC lead.

Movistar set the trap by putting two riders into the day’s early break, but Mas couldn’t deliver any final drama as attacks rained down in the GC group.

“We really wanted to attack, but honestly, I had a bad day. There was a lot of desire but no strength. It was stage 20. I think we have to be happy,” Mas said.

“It’s not a victory, but it’s an important podium. The happiness will be the same as in the previous two occasions that I was second.”

With three Vuelta second-places and two top-6s at the Tour, Mas is one of the most consistent racers of the GC pack.

Movistar is preparing to center around Mas in the post-Alejandro Valverde era next year. The 27-year-old’s trip to the final Vuelta podium Sunday will score invaluable UCI points that could prevent Movistar falling out of the WorldTour after this crucial relegation season.

Mas may not have brought Movistar its long-awaited red jersey at this Vuelta, but he did bring it a new leader.

“The Tour was just a bad moment, and I think this is very important for us for the season, that he’s going to be our leader again. This is a good experience for everyone in the team,” Verona said. “I think we have to be happy to be this.”

Stay On Topic

promo logo