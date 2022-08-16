Emmanuel Buchmann out of Vuelta a España with infection

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Bora-Hansgrohe has had to make a late change to its Vuelta a España line-up after an infection forced Emmanuel Buchmann to pull out just days before the race begins.

The 29-year-old was among the outside GC contenders for the Spanish grand tour, but Bora-Hansgrohe confirmed Tuesday that he had developed a urinary tract infection that would sideline him.

Matteo Fabbro has been drafted in to replace the German, his first grand tour start since the 2021 Giro d’Italia. The Italian is likely to play a support role in the mountains for the team’s GC contenders.

The loss of Buchmann will be a dent in Bora-Hansgrohe’s overall ambitions for the Vuelta, but it may also simplify its roster by concentrating its goal around a smaller group of riders.

Giro d’Italia champion Jai Hindley is the headline name in the eight-man squad, while Wilco Kelderman and Sergio Higuita are strong backup options if Hindley falters. The team has not clarified if Kelderman or Higuita will have protected status within the team or if they will be used as super domestiques for Hindley.

Bora-Hansgrohe also goes into the Vuelta a España with sprint ambitions with Sam Bennett named on the start list. The Irishman has been struggling with form throughout the season and the team hopes he’ll be able to find his groove again in Spain.