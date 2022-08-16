Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

First Year Offer: $2.99/month

Unlock world-class cycling journalism

Subscribe now

Vuelta a Espana

VeloNews Events Vuelta a Espana
Vuelta a Espana

Emmanuel Buchmann out of Vuelta a España with infection

The German rider will be replaced by Matteo Fabbro in Bora-Hansgrohe's lineup.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Bora-Hansgrohe has had to make a late change to its Vuelta a España line-up after an infection forced Emmanuel Buchmann to pull out just days before the race begins.

The 29-year-old was among the outside GC contenders for the Spanish grand tour, but Bora-Hansgrohe confirmed Tuesday that he had developed a urinary tract infection that would sideline him.

Matteo Fabbro has been drafted in to replace the German, his first grand tour start since the 2021 Giro d’Italia. The Italian is likely to play a support role in the mountains for the team’s GC contenders.

Also read: Analyzing Bora-Hansgrohe’s Vuelta a España lineup

The loss of Buchmann will be a dent in Bora-Hansgrohe’s overall ambitions for the Vuelta, but it may also simplify its roster by concentrating its goal around a smaller group of riders.

Giro d’Italia champion Jai Hindley is the headline name in the eight-man squad, while Wilco Kelderman and Sergio Higuita are strong backup options if Hindley falters. The team has not clarified if Kelderman or Higuita will have protected status within the team or if they will be used as super domestiques for Hindley.

Bora-Hansgrohe also goes into the Vuelta a España with sprint ambitions with Sam Bennett named on the start list. The Irishman has been struggling with form throughout the season and the team hopes he’ll be able to find his groove again in Spain.

Stay On Topic

promo logo