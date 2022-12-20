Become a Member

Vuelta a Espana

Vuelta a Espana
Vuelta a Espana

Details revealed of Barcelona start of 2023 Vuelta a España

The 78th edition of the Spanish grand tour opens with a team time trial and features a stage ending atop Montjuic.

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Details were revealed Tuesday for the opening stages of the 2023 Vuelta a España.

The 78th edition of the Spanish grand tour will start in Barcelona’s Olympic Port on August 26, with Mataró playing host to the start of the second stage.

It’s the second time in that Catalonia’s capital will host an official start, with the first back in 1962.

Also read: More hints of the 2023 Vuelta route

The buzzing port city will host one departure and two arrivals during its two first stages. A team time trial will open up festivities, following by a mid-mountain stage.

“To have La Vuelta return to Barcelona after 60 years is wonderful news, not only because it gives us the chance to experience an important sporting event, but because it proves to us, once again, what a driving force sports truly is to our city’s economy,” said Jaume Collboni, the city’s deputy mayor. “La Vuelta 23 will be an opportunity for us to showcase our city’s cultural, social, and artistic wealth.”

Stage 1, Barcelona-Barcelona, 14.6km (TTT)

The first stage of La Vuelta 23 will take off on Saturday afternoon, and will consist of a team time trial through the streets of Barcelona.

This 14km route will leave from the area surrounding the Olympic Port and will showcase some of the city’s most emblematic locations through a quick, technical circuit that will mark small differences among the teams of the aspiring general classification leaders, officials said.

The full details of the entire 2023 Vuelta route will be unveiled next month.

Stage 2, Mataró to Barcelona, 181.3km

The second stage of the 2023 edition will take off from Mataró and conclude in Barcelona, at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium.

The 181.3km route will feature two climbs, including the Coll de Sant Bartomeu (3rd category) and Coll d’Estenalles (2nd category).

The emblematic Montjuic climb will determine the stage winner.

Officials unveiled details of the first stages in Barcelona for the 2023 Vuelta.

