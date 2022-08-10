Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

First Year Offer: $2.99/month

Unlock world-class cycling journalism

Subscribe now

Vuelta a Espana

VeloNews Events Vuelta a Espana
Vuelta a Espana

COVID-19 cases won’t be automatically removed from Vuelta a España

Spanish grand tour adopting same COVID-19 rules applied during the Tour de France this summer.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

A positive COVID-19 diagnosis won’t mean a ticket home for racers in the 2022 Vuelta a España.

The UCI confirmed that the coronavirus protocols deployed this summer at the Tour de France will also be applied to the season’s third grand tour.

That means even if a rider is positive for a low-viral case of COVID-19, it will be up to doctors from teams and race staff to make the final decision on if a rider can continue racing or not.

Throughout the 2022 Tour, some 16 riders went home after being diagnosed with COVID-19, including Chris Froome (Israel Premier Tech), George Bennett (UAE Team Emirates), and Enric Mas (Movistar).

Also read:

In some cases, including UAE Team Emirates’ Rafal Majka, the rider was allowed to remain in the race if the medical team decided that the viral load was low enough that the risk of infection was low.

Other rules will remain in place, including health screenings before and during the Vuelta, using swab tests to determine if someone might be positive. Follow-up PCR tests will be carried out on riders or staffers who might be infected.

Other race personnel and UCI race jury members will also face health controls. Media covering the Vuelta will also face COVID controls before the race in order to be credentialed, officials confirmed.

Stay On Topic

promo logo