COVID-19 at the Vuelta a España: Yates and Sivakov the latest in a growing list of riders

Rate of positives close to double that of the Tour de France.

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

There may still be a week and a half to go in this Vuelta a España, but a total of 21 riders have already exited the race due to COVID-19, more than during the entire Tour de France.

Simon Yates (BikeExchange-Jayco) and Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers) became the latest big names to withdraw when their teams announced prior to the start of Wednesday’s stage 11 that they had tested positive. Meanwhile, Equipo Kern Pharma riders abandoned before the stage after returning positive tests.

The latest flurry of abandons comes exactly one week after the first rider withdrew because of a positive COVID-19 test, Trek-Segafredo’s Daan Hoole. He exited before stage 5, with Jan Hirt (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) going out the following day.

There has been at least one withdrawal every day since. Jaakko Hanninen and Andrea Vendrame (both Ag2r-Citroën) left before Friday’s stage 7, and prior to Saturday’s race Team DSM duo Nikias Arndt and Mark Donovan and Anthony Delaplace (Arkéa-Samsic) departed the race.

Also read:

Sunday saw Wout Poels (Bahrain-Victorious) and Peter Serry (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) exit, and then on Monday’s rest day Mathias Norsgaard (Movistar), Jose Herrada (Cofidis), plus Harry Sweeny and Jarrad Drizners (both Lotto Soudal) tested positive.

Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) and Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe), the rider sitting second overall in the points classification, were both non-starters in Tuesday’s stage 10 time trial.

Jumbo-Visma confirmed to VeloNews on Wednesday morning that Edoardo Affini’s withdrawal before the time trial was also related to COVID-19.

Yates and Sivakov were the first GC riders to go out, with both announced as positive before Wednesday’s stage 11. They had been fifth and ninth overall.

Several others, including Sepp Kuss, have left due to other illnesses not related to COVID.

But even if they were not, 21 cases over the span of eight stages is concerning for the race and its participants. It represents a much faster rate of COVID-19 transmission than at the Tour de France.

A total of 17 riders tested positive for the virus across the whole 24-day timeframe of the Tour.

This may prompt the UCI and La Vuelta race organizers to further tighten up measures. On Tuesday, Bennett spoke about a number of possible transmission routes, including the close proximity of fans on mountain stages, two flights taken because of mid-race transfers, two transfer buses filled with riders plus a shared tent for changing after one stage with 80 unmasked riders.

Covid positives and exits at Vuelta a España:

  1. Daan Hoole (Trek-Segafredo) DNS stage 5
  2. Jan Hirt (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) DNS stage 6
  3. Jaakko Hanninen (Ag2r-Citroën) DNS stage 7
  4. Andrea Vendrame (both Ag2r-Citroën) DNS stage 7
  5. Nikias Arndt (Team DSM) DNS stage 8
  6. Mark Donovan (both Team DSM) DNS stage 8
  7. Anthony Delaplace (Arkéa-Samsic) DNS stage 8
  8. Wout Poels (Bahrain-Victorious) DNS stage 9
  9. Peter Serry (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) DNS stage 9
  10. Mathias Norsgaard (Movistar) DNS stage 10
  11. Jose Herrada (Cofidis) DNS stage 10
  12. Harry Sweeny (Lotto Soudal) DNS stage 10
  13. Jarrad Drizners (Lotto Soudal) DNS stage 10
  14. Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) DNS stage 10
  15. Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) DNS stage 10
  16. Edoardo Affini (Jumbo-Visma) DNS stage 10
  17. Simon Yates (BikeExchange-Jayco) DNS stage 11
  18. Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers) DNS stage 11
  19. Roger Adrià (Equipo Kern Pharma) DNS stage 11
  20. Hector Carretero (Equipo Kern Pharma) DNS stage 11
  21. Pau Miquel Delgado (Equipo Kern Pharma) DNS stage 11

