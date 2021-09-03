Challenge by La Vuelta stage 2: Annemiek van Vleuten smashes uphill time trial, Marlen Reusser keeps race lead
Annemiek van Vleuten destroys rivals on uphill time trial
Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) put in a storming ride to win the uphill time trial at the Estación de Montaña de Manzaneda on stage 2 of the Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta.
Van Vleuten started in the final wave of riders and blasted up the steep incline to the line to complete the 7.2km course in a time of 19:08 on Friday.
Race leader, Marlen Reusser (Alé BTC Ljubljana) put in a big effort to finish second on the stage at just 19 seconds behind van Vleuten, to maintain a significant lead in the overall classification. Meanwhile, Marta Cavalli (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) rounded out the top-3 at 27 seconds back with a great ride.
Reusser still holds a 1:36 lead in the overall classification, with Pauliena Rooijakkers (Liv Racing) just holding on for seconds place. Van Vleuten has jumped up the standings to third at 1:39 behind Reusser.
While some riders chose to go out on the road bike, most of the top favorites, including van Vleuten, opted for the time trial set-up.
“I have a good feeling, it’s nice to win a stage and it’s nice to win the time trial. After the win in Tokyo, it was nice to catch up with my time trial bike. I chose the time trial bike because it was faster for me because I have trained a lot on the time trial bike,” van Vleuten said.
“After yesterday, I knew it would be difficult if you give Marlen Reusser, who is in really good form, nearly two minutes. It’s really hard, but on the other hand, I’m super excited for tomorrow. I don’t like defending style racing and I also struggle in stage races because I have to defend.
“In my heart, I’m not a defender, I’m an attacker so I’m more a one-day racer and I don’t like to race conservative. Tomorrow I have nothing to lose and everything to win and I hope other teams think like that. We won’t give it as a present to Marlen Reusser and I hope we can put on a good show for people watching it.”
No stopping van Vleuten
After an opening stage that saw the breakaway take the day and a bunch sprint in the group behind, the big-name GC stars were mixed within start times.
World time trial champion Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx) had an off-day, and she finished well down the standings after completing her ride with her skinsuit unzipped. It’s not clear if her zip was broken or the Dutchwoman forgot to do it, but the former is the most likely reason.
Despite the zip issue, van der Breggen set the quickest time at the intermediate check, but she was quickly beaten by a Leah Thomas (Movistar) on a mission. By the time they reached the line Thomas, who would set the new benchmark time, had van der Breggen in her sights, with the SD Worx rider stopping the clock at 20:53.
Van Vleuten rolled down the ramp close to 20 minutes after her compatriot and went second quickest at the opening check. She was obviously saving it for the hardest part of the climb, and she took chunks out of everyone else in the second part of the ride to finish nearly a minute quicker than Thomas, who was still the fastest rider at the time.
The Movistar rider had a tense wait to see how race leader Reusser — who was the only rider to get within a minute of her in the Olympic TT — was the last to set off. Reusser had dismissed her chances after stage 1 but kept van Vleuten at close quarters.
By the midway point, it was clear that van Vleuten would hold on for the stage honors, but Reusser had done more than enough to maintain her advantage in the overall classification.
Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta Stage 2 Results
|Time Trial
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|VAN VLEUTEN Annemiek
|Movistar Team
|19:08
|2
|REUSSER Marlen
|Alé BTC Ljubljana
|0:20
|3
|CAVALLI Marta
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:28
|4
|FAULKNER Kristen
|Team TIBCO - SVB
|0:48
|5
|THOMAS Leah
|Movistar Team
|0:59
|6
|LABOUS Juliette
|Team DSM
|1:00
|7
|LIPPERT Liane
|Team DSM
|1:15
|8
|NIEWIADOMA Katarzyna
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|1:20
|9
|ŽIGART Urška
|Team BikeExchange
|1:23
|10
|ROOIJAKKERS Pauliena
|Liv Racing
|1:24
|11
|MOOLMAN Ashleigh
|SD Worx
|1:26
|12
|AMIALIUSIK Alena
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|1:27
|13
|WILES Tayler
|Trek-Segafredo Women
|1:29
|14
|KRAAK Amber
|Team Jumbo-Visma Women
|1:31
|15
|SMITH Abi
|Team TIBCO - SVB
|1:33
|16
|VAN DIJK Ellen
|Trek-Segafredo Women
|1:33
|17
|LONGO BORGHINI Elisa
|Trek-Segafredo Women
|1:35
|18
|MAGNALDI Erica
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|1:36
|19
|RIVERA Coryn
|Team DSM
|1:38
|20
|CHABBEY Elise
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|1:39
|21
|SANTESTEBAN Ane
|Team BikeExchange
|1:39
|22
|MACKAIJ Floortje
|Team DSM
|1:41
|23
|MARKUS Riejanne
|Team Jumbo-Visma Women
|1:43
|24
|GARCÍA Mavi
|Alé BTC Ljubljana
|1:44
|25
|VAN DER BREGGEN Anna
|SD Worx
|1:46
|26
|PINTAR Urša
|Alé BTC Ljubljana
|1:47
|27
|MUZIC Évita
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|1:48
|28
|LUDWIG Hannah
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|1:49
|29
|SPRATT Amanda
|Team BikeExchange
|1:53
|30
|VAS Kata Blanka
|SD Worx
|1:56
|31
|SHACKLEY Anna
|SD Worx
|1:59
|32
|ENSING Janneke
|Team BikeExchange
|2:02
|33
|PIRRONE Elena
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|2:08
|34
|VAN ANROOIJ Shirin
|Trek-Segafredo Women
|2:11
|35
|VITILLO Matilde
|Bepink
|2:11
|36
|KOPECKY Lotte
|Liv Racing
|2:13
|37
|PATIÑO Paula Andrea
|Movistar Team
|2:14
|38
|MARTIN Sara
|Movistar Team
|2:15
|39
|FISHER-BLACK Niamh
|SD Worx
|2:17
|40
|BIRIUKOVA Yuliia
|Eneicat - RBH Global
|2:17
|41
|STEELS Claire
|Sopela Women's Team
|2:17
|42
|KENNEDY Lucy
|Team BikeExchange
|2:20
|43
|PIERGIOVANNI Federica Damiana
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|2:22
|44
|CANUEL Karol-Ann
|SD Worx
|2:23
|45
|BERTIZZOLO Sofia
|Liv Racing
|2:24
|46
|CARMONA RAMOS Mercedes
|Bizkaia Durango
|2:27
|47
|GASKJENN Ingvild
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|2:29
|48
|BARIL Olivia
|Massi - Tactic Women Team
|2:29
|49
|KOREVAAR Jeanne
|Liv Racing
|2:30
|50
|HARVEY Mikayla
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|2:30
|51
|HENRY Holly
|InstaFund La Prima
|2:32
|52
|HENDERSON Anna
|Team Jumbo-Visma Women
|2:36
|53
|DRUMMOND Michaela
|Bepink
|2:36
|54
|HAMMES Kathrin
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|2:36
|55
|BRENNAUER Lisa
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|2:37
|56
|OYARBIDE Lourdes
|Movistar Team
|2:38
|57
|GUAZZINI Vittoria
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|2:44
|58
|BALSAMO Elisa
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|2:45
|59
|GILL Nadine Michaela
|Bizkaia Durango
|2:46
|60
|GUDERZO Tatiana
|Alé BTC Ljubljana
|2:48
|61
|JACKSON Alison
|Liv Racing
|2:51
|62
|MALCOTTI Barbara
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|2:53
|63
|BENITO Mireia
|Massi - Tactic Women Team
|2:54
|64
|CANTERA Ines
|Sopela Women's Team
|2:56
|65
|AMONDARAIN Naia
|Sopela Women's Team
|3:04
|66
|GUILMAN Victorie
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|3:07
|67
|MORENO Martina
|Massi - Tactic Women Team
|3:07
|68
|HEINE Vita
|Massi - Tactic Women Team
|3:08
|69
|SANGUINETI Ilaria
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|3:09
|70
|CHRISTOFOROU Antri
|Women Cycling Team
|3:10
|71
|LAIZANE Lija
|Eneicat - RBH Global
|3:13
|72
|ERATH Tanja
|Team TIBCO - SVB
|3:13
|73
|COLJÉ Maaike
|Massi - Tactic Women Team
|3:15
|74
|SOET Aafke
|Team Jumbo-Visma Women
|3:16
|75
|BUJAK Eugenia
|Alé BTC Ljubljana
|3:21
|76
|ZANARDI Silvia
|Bepink
|3:26
|77
|KRÖGER Mieke
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|3:28
|78
|MENDEZ Irene
|Rio Miera - Cantabria Deporte
|3:29
|79
|NUÑO Aida
|Rio Miera - Cantabria Deporte
|3:29
|80
|ALONSO Sandra
|Bizkaia Durango
|3:34
|81
|KERN Špela
|Massi - Tactic Women Team
|3:35
|82
|BORGLI Stine
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|3:46
|83
|ERASO Idoia
|Laboral Kutxa Fundación Euskadi
|3:50
|84
|BERTOLD Isabella
|InstaFund La Prima
|3:52
|85
|CORDON-RAGOT Audrey
|Trek-Segafredo Women
|3:53
|86
|BAUR Caroline
|InstaFund La Prima
|3:53
|87
|JASINSKA Małgorzata
|Women Cycling Team
|3:53
|88
|CRESTANELLO Lara
|Bepink
|3:57
|89
|GILABERT Ariana
|Bizkaia Durango
|4:01
|90
|ISASI Ziortza
|Eneicat - RBH Global
|4:02
|91
|LE NET Marie
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|4:02
|92
|YONAMINE Eri
|Team TIBCO - SVB
|4:10
|93
|LARRARTE Eukene
|Laboral Kutxa Fundación Euskadi
|4:10
|94
|BELOKI Irantzu
|Laboral Kutxa Fundación Euskadi
|4:12
|95
|GONZÁLEZ Lucía
|Bizkaia Durango
|4:12
|96
|CROMWELL Tiffany
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|4:16
|97
|RODRÍGUEZ Sofia
|Sopela Women's Team
|4:19
|98
|PEÑUELA Diana
|Team TIBCO - SVB
|4:22
|99
|MAOZ Nofar
|Women Cycling Team
|4:24
|100
|BANLLES Maria
|Sopela Women's Team
|4:25
|101
|MAIA Melissa
|Team Farto - BTC
|4:28
|102
|VAN DEN BOS Jip
|Team Jumbo-Visma Women
|4:29
|103
|LUTRO Amalie
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|4:30
|104
|DEMEY Valerie
|Liv Racing
|4:31
|105
|IVERSEN Ane
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|4:31
|106
|ZÚÑIGA Silvia
|Eneicat - RBH Global
|4:31
|107
|PEREZ Susana
|Rio Miera - Cantabria Deporte
|4:32
|108
|ASENCIO Laura
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|4:38
|109
|PUJOL Cristina
|Team Farto - BTC
|4:40
|110
|KIRCHMANN Leah
|Team DSM
|4:45
|111
|NEUMANOVA Tereza
|Women Cycling Team
|4:52
|112
|ESTEBAN Carolina
|Rio Miera - Cantabria Deporte
|4:52
|113
|LARTITEGI Amaia
|Bizkaia Durango
|4:55
|114
|GUTIÉRREZ Sheyla
|Movistar Team
|4:55
|115
|DOMINGUES JESUS Liliana
|Team Farto - BTC
|5:03
|116
|LOPEZ Enara
|Team Farto - BTC
|5:05
|117
|NELSON Josie
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|5:06
|118
|VIGILIA Alessia
|Women Cycling Team
|5:10
|119
|ROLAND Luciana
|Women Cycling Team
|5:11
|120
|JIMENEZ Pilar
|Team Farto - BTC
|5:14
|121
|VALSECCHI Silvia
|Bepink
|5:15
|122
|ESTEVEZ Garazi
|Laboral Kutxa Fundación Euskadi
|5:26
|123
|FERNANDEZ Carla
|Team Farto - BTC
|5:28
|124
|KESSLER Nina
|Team TIBCO - SVB
|5:31
|125
|JORDÁN Dorka
|InstaFund La Prima
|5:32
|126
|SAIZ Natalia
|Sopela Women's Team
|5:39
|127
|SAVI Prisca
|Bepink
|5:44
|128
|MARTIN Isabel
|Rio Miera - Cantabria Deporte
|5:45
|129
|MARTINEZ Katia
|Eneicat - RBH Global
|5:53
|130
|BARRAINKUA AGIRRE Ainhize
|Laboral Kutxa Fundación Euskadi
|5:56
|131
|DIDERIKSEN Amalie
|Trek-Segafredo Women
|6:10
|132
|RIFFEL Christa
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|6:31
|133
|ANGUELA YAGUEZ Eva
|Rio Miera - Cantabria Deporte
|7:06
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|REUSSER Marlen
|Alé BTC Ljubljana
|3:27:03
|2
|ROOIJAKKERS Pauliena
|Liv Racing
|1:36
|3
|VAN VLEUTEN Annemiek
|Movistar Team
|1:39
|4
|RIVERA Coryn
|Team DSM
|1:45
|5
|CHABBEY Elise
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|1:48
|6
|CAVALLI Marta
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|2:06
|7
|FAULKNER Kristen
|Team TIBCO - SVB
|2:26
|8
|THOMAS Leah
|Movistar Team
|2:37
|9
|LABOUS Juliette
|Team DSM
|2:38
|10
|LIPPERT Liane
|Team DSM
|2:54
|11
|NIEWIADOMA Katarzyna
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|2:59
|12
|MOOLMAN Ashleigh
|SD Worx
|3:05
|13
|AMIALIUSIK Alena
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|3:05
|14
|KRAAK Amber
|Team Jumbo-Visma Women
|3:09
|15
|SMITH Abi
|Team TIBCO - SVB
|3:11
|16
|VAN DIJK Ellen
|Trek-Segafredo Women
|3:11
|17
|LONGO BORGHINI Elisa
|Trek-Segafredo Women
|3:13
|18
|WILES Tayler
|Trek-Segafredo Women
|3:14
|19
|MAGNALDI Erica
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|3:15
|20
|SANTESTEBAN Ane
|Team BikeExchange
|3:18
|21
|MACKAIJ Floortje
|Team DSM
|3:20
|22
|MARKUS Riejanne
|Team Jumbo-Visma Women
|3:21
|23
|GARCÍA Mavi
|Alé BTC Ljubljana
|3:22
|24
|VAN DER BREGGEN Anna
|SD Worx
|3:25
|25
|PINTAR Urša
|Alé BTC Ljubljana
|3:26
|26
|MUZIC Évita
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|3:26
|27
|LUDWIG Hannah
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|3:27
|28
|VAS Kata Blanka
|SD Worx
|3:35
|29
|SHACKLEY Anna
|SD Worx
|3:38
|30
|ENSING Janneke
|Team BikeExchange
|3:40
|31
|PIRRONE Elena
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|3:47
|32
|KOPECKY Lotte
|Liv Racing
|3:51
|33
|MARTIN Sara
|Movistar Team
|3:54
|34
|FISHER-BLACK Niamh
|SD Worx
|3:55
|35
|BERTIZZOLO Sofia
|Liv Racing
|4:02
|36
|BARIL Olivia
|Massi - Tactic Women Team
|4:08
|37
|KOREVAAR Jeanne
|Liv Racing
|4:08
|38
|HARVEY Mikayla
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|4:09
|39
|KENNEDY Lucy
|Team BikeExchange
|4:12
|40
|HENDERSON Anna
|Team Jumbo-Visma Women
|4:14
|41
|DRUMMOND Michaela
|Bepink
|4:14
|42
|GUAZZINI Vittoria
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|4:22
|43
|BALSAMO Elisa
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|4:24
|44
|GUDERZO Tatiana
|Alé BTC Ljubljana
|4:27
|45
|JACKSON Alison
|Liv Racing
|4:30
|46
|GUILMAN Victorie
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|4:45
|47
|MORENO Martina
|Massi - Tactic Women Team
|4:52
|48
|BUJAK Eugenia
|Alé BTC Ljubljana
|5:00
|49
|KERN Špela
|Massi - Tactic Women Team
|5:14
|50
|LE NET Marie
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|5:41
|51
|CROMWELL Tiffany
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|5:54
|52
|YONAMINE Eri
|Team TIBCO - SVB
|5:55
|53
|ŽIGART Urška
|Team BikeExchange
|9:25
|54
|SPRATT Amanda
|Team BikeExchange
|9:55
|55
|BIRIUKOVA Yuliia
|Eneicat - RBH Global
|10:15
|56
|PATIÑO Paula Andrea
|Movistar Team
|10:15
|57
|PIERGIOVANNI Federica Damiana
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|10:20
|58
|CANUEL Karol-Ann
|SD Worx
|10:24
|59
|OYARBIDE Lourdes
|Movistar Team
|10:36
|60
|CANTERA Ines
|Sopela Women's Team
|10:54
|61
|MALCOTTI Barbara
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|10:54
|62
|SANGUINETI Ilaria
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|11:11
|63
|LAIZANE Lija
|Eneicat - RBH Global
|11:11
|64
|COLJÉ Maaike
|Massi - Tactic Women Team
|11:13
|65
|MENDEZ Irene
|Rio Miera - Cantabria Deporte
|11:27
|66
|ERASO Idoia
|Laboral Kutxa Fundación Euskadi
|11:48
|67
|KIRCHMANN Leah
|Team DSM
|12:44
|68
|VITILLO Matilde
|Bepink
|15:23
|69
|STEELS Claire
|Sopela Women's Team
|15:28
|70
|CARMONA RAMOS Mercedes
|Bizkaia Durango
|15:39
|71
|GASKJENN Ingvild
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|15:41
|72
|HENRY Holly
|InstaFund La Prima
|15:44
|73
|HAMMES Kathrin
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|15:48
|74
|BRENNAUER Lisa
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|15:49
|75
|GILL Nadine Michaela
|Bizkaia Durango
|15:58
|76
|BENITO Mireia
|Massi - Tactic Women Team
|16:06
|77
|HEINE Vita
|Massi - Tactic Women Team
|16:19
|78
|NUÑO Aida
|Rio Miera - Cantabria Deporte
|16:41
|79
|BORGLI Stine
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|16:57
|80
|CORDON-RAGOT Audrey
|Trek-Segafredo Women
|17:04
|81
|JASINSKA Małgorzata
|Women Cycling Team
|17:05
|82
|GONZÁLEZ Lucía
|Bizkaia Durango
|17:24
|83
|MAIA Melissa
|Team Farto - BTC
|17:39
|84
|DEMEY Valerie
|Liv Racing
|17:42
|85
|ASENCIO Laura
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|17:49
|86
|VAN ANROOIJ Shirin
|Trek-Segafredo Women
|18:01
|87
|NEUMANOVA Tereza
|Women Cycling Team
|18:03
|88
|GUTIÉRREZ Sheyla
|Movistar Team
|18:07
|89
|KESSLER Nina
|Team TIBCO - SVB
|18:42
|90
|ERATH Tanja
|Team TIBCO - SVB
|19:04
|91
|SOET Aafke
|Team Jumbo-Visma Women
|19:06
|92
|BAUR Caroline
|InstaFund La Prima
|19:42
|93
|BERTOLD Isabella
|InstaFund La Prima
|19:42
|94
|ALONSO Sandra
|Bizkaia Durango
|20:00
|95
|ZÚÑIGA Silvia
|Eneicat - RBH Global
|20:22
|96
|CRESTANELLO Lara
|Bepink
|20:23
|97
|ISASI Ziortza
|Eneicat - RBH Global
|20:27
|98
|PEÑUELA Diana
|Team TIBCO - SVB
|20:48
|99
|LUTRO Amalie
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|20:55
|100
|IVERSEN Ane
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|20:56
|101
|PEREZ Susana
|Rio Miera - Cantabria Deporte
|20:57
|102
|LOPEZ Enara
|Team Farto - BTC
|21:30
|103
|AMONDARAIN Naia
|Sopela Women's Team
|24:30
|104
|ZANARDI Silvia
|Bepink
|24:51
|105
|KRÖGER Mieke
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|24:53
|106
|LARRARTE Eukene
|Laboral Kutxa Fundación Euskadi
|25:36
|107
|BELOKI Irantzu
|Laboral Kutxa Fundación Euskadi
|25:37
|108
|RODRÍGUEZ Sofia
|Sopela Women's Team
|25:44
|109
|ESTEBAN Carolina
|Rio Miera - Cantabria Deporte
|26:17
|110
|LARTITEGI Amaia
|Bizkaia Durango
|26:21
|111
|NELSON Josie
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|26:31
|112
|ROLAND Luciana
|Women Cycling Team
|26:36
|113
|JORDÁN Dorka
|InstaFund La Prima
|26:57
|114
|MARTIN Isabel
|Rio Miera - Cantabria Deporte
|27:10
|115
|DIDERIKSEN Amalie
|Trek-Segafredo Women
|27:36
|116
|GILABERT Ariana
|Bizkaia Durango
|32:44
|117
|MAOZ Nofar
|Women Cycling Team
|33:06
|118
|PUJOL Cristina
|Team Farto - BTC
|33:22
|119
|ESTEVEZ Garazi
|Laboral Kutxa Fundación Euskadi
|34:09
|120
|FERNANDEZ Carla
|Team Farto - BTC
|34:10
|121
|CHRISTOFOROU Antri
|Women Cycling Team
|34:54
|122
|RIFFEL Christa
|Team Coop - Hitec Products
|35:14
|123
|VAN DEN BOS Jip
|Team Jumbo-Visma Women
|36:14
|124
|VIGILIA Alessia
|Women Cycling Team
|36:54
|125
|SAIZ Natalia
|Sopela Women's Team
|37:24
|126
|SAVI Prisca
|Bepink
|37:28
|127
|MARTINEZ Katia
|Eneicat - RBH Global
|37:38
|128
|DOMINGUES JESUS Liliana
|Team Farto - BTC
|41:51
|129
|JIMENEZ Pilar
|Team Farto - BTC
|42:02
|130
|BANLLES Maria
|Sopela Women's Team
|43:10
|131
|ANGUELA YAGUEZ Eva
|Rio Miera - Cantabria Deporte
|45:51
|132
|BARRAINKUA AGIRRE Ainhize
|Laboral Kutxa Fundación Euskadi
|49:56
|133
|VALSECCHI Silvia
|Bepink
|53:55
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|REUSSER Marlen
|Alé BTC Ljubljana
|25
|2
|RIVERA Coryn
|Team DSM
|20
|3
|CHABBEY Elise
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|16
|4
|ROOIJAKKERS Pauliena
|Liv Racing
|14
|5
|BALSAMO Elisa
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|12
|6
|HENDERSON Anna
|Team Jumbo-Visma Women
|10
|7
|KOPECKY Lotte
|Liv Racing
|9
|8
|JACKSON Alison
|Liv Racing
|8
|9
|LE NET Marie
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|7
|10
|MACKAIJ Floortje
|Team DSM
|6
|11
|BUJAK Eugenia
|Alé BTC Ljubljana
|5
|12
|DRUMMOND Michaela
|Bepink
|4
|13
|GUDERZO Tatiana
|Alé BTC Ljubljana
|3
|14
|MARKUS Riejanne
|Team Jumbo-Visma Women
|2
|15
|GUAZZINI Vittoria
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|1
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.