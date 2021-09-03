Challenge by La Vuelta stage 2: Annemiek van Vleuten smashes uphill time trial, Marlen Reusser keeps race lead

Become a Member

Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) put in a storming ride to win the uphill time trial at the Estación de Montaña de Manzaneda on stage 2 of the Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta.

Van Vleuten started in the final wave of riders and blasted up the steep incline to the line to complete the 7.2km course in a time of 19:08 on Friday.

Race leader, Marlen Reusser (Alé BTC Ljubljana) put in a big effort to finish second on the stage at just 19 seconds behind van Vleuten, to maintain a significant lead in the overall classification. Meanwhile, Marta Cavalli (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) rounded out the top-3 at 27 seconds back with a great ride.

Reusser still holds a 1:36 lead in the overall classification, with Pauliena Rooijakkers (Liv Racing) just holding on for seconds place. Van Vleuten has jumped up the standings to third at 1:39 behind Reusser.

While some riders chose to go out on the road bike, most of the top favorites, including van Vleuten, opted for the time trial set-up.

“I have a good feeling, it’s nice to win a stage and it’s nice to win the time trial. After the win in Tokyo, it was nice to catch up with my time trial bike. I chose the time trial bike because it was faster for me because I have trained a lot on the time trial bike,” van Vleuten said.

“After yesterday, I knew it would be difficult if you give Marlen Reusser, who is in really good form, nearly two minutes. It’s really hard, but on the other hand, I’m super excited for tomorrow. I don’t like defending style racing and I also struggle in stage races because I have to defend.

“In my heart, I’m not a defender, I’m an attacker so I’m more a one-day racer and I don’t like to race conservative. Tomorrow I have nothing to lose and everything to win and I hope other teams think like that. We won’t give it as a present to Marlen Reusser and I hope we can put on a good show for people watching it.”

No stopping van Vleuten

After an opening stage that saw the breakaway take the day and a bunch sprint in the group behind, the big-name GC stars were mixed within start times.

World time trial champion Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx) had an off-day, and she finished well down the standings after completing her ride with her skinsuit unzipped. It’s not clear if her zip was broken or the Dutchwoman forgot to do it, but the former is the most likely reason.

Despite the zip issue, van der Breggen set the quickest time at the intermediate check, but she was quickly beaten by a Leah Thomas (Movistar) on a mission. By the time they reached the line Thomas, who would set the new benchmark time, had van der Breggen in her sights, with the SD Worx rider stopping the clock at 20:53.

Van Vleuten rolled down the ramp close to 20 minutes after her compatriot and went second quickest at the opening check. She was obviously saving it for the hardest part of the climb, and she took chunks out of everyone else in the second part of the ride to finish nearly a minute quicker than Thomas, who was still the fastest rider at the time.

The Movistar rider had a tense wait to see how race leader Reusser — who was the only rider to get within a minute of her in the Olympic TT — was the last to set off. Reusser had dismissed her chances after stage 1 but kept van Vleuten at close quarters.

By the midway point, it was clear that van Vleuten would hold on for the stage honors, but Reusser had done more than enough to maintain her advantage in the overall classification.

Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta Stage 2 Results

Time Trial
RankNameTeamTime
1VAN VLEUTEN AnnemiekMovistar Team19:08
2REUSSER MarlenAlé BTC Ljubljana0:20
3CAVALLI MartaFDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:28
4FAULKNER KristenTeam TIBCO - SVB0:48
5THOMAS LeahMovistar Team0:59
6LABOUS JulietteTeam DSM1:00
7LIPPERT LianeTeam DSM1:15
8NIEWIADOMA KatarzynaCanyon SRAM Racing1:20
9ŽIGART UrškaTeam BikeExchange1:23
10ROOIJAKKERS PaulienaLiv Racing1:24
11MOOLMAN AshleighSD Worx1:26
12AMIALIUSIK AlenaCanyon SRAM Racing1:27
13WILES TaylerTrek-Segafredo Women 1:29
14KRAAK AmberTeam Jumbo-Visma Women1:31
15SMITH AbiTeam TIBCO - SVB1:33
16VAN DIJK EllenTrek-Segafredo Women 1:33
17LONGO BORGHINI ElisaTrek-Segafredo Women 1:35
18MAGNALDI EricaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling1:36
19RIVERA CorynTeam DSM1:38
20CHABBEY EliseCanyon SRAM Racing1:39
21SANTESTEBAN AneTeam BikeExchange1:39
22MACKAIJ FloortjeTeam DSM1:41
23MARKUS RiejanneTeam Jumbo-Visma Women1:43
24GARCÍA MaviAlé BTC Ljubljana1:44
25VAN DER BREGGEN AnnaSD Worx1:46
26PINTAR UršaAlé BTC Ljubljana1:47
27MUZIC ÉvitaFDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope1:48
28LUDWIG HannahCanyon SRAM Racing1:49
29SPRATT AmandaTeam BikeExchange1:53
30VAS Kata BlankaSD Worx1:56
31SHACKLEY AnnaSD Worx1:59
32ENSING JannekeTeam BikeExchange2:02
33PIRRONE ElenaValcar - Travel & Service2:08
34VAN ANROOIJ ShirinTrek-Segafredo Women 2:11
35VITILLO MatildeBepink 2:11
36KOPECKY LotteLiv Racing2:13
37PATIÑO Paula AndreaMovistar Team2:14
38MARTIN SaraMovistar Team2:15
39FISHER-BLACK NiamhSD Worx2:17
40BIRIUKOVA YuliiaEneicat - RBH Global2:17
41STEELS ClaireSopela Women's Team2:17
42KENNEDY LucyTeam BikeExchange2:20
43PIERGIOVANNI Federica DamianaValcar - Travel & Service2:22
44CANUEL Karol-AnnSD Worx2:23
45BERTIZZOLO SofiaLiv Racing2:24
46CARMONA RAMOS MercedesBizkaia Durango2:27
47GASKJENN IngvildTeam Coop - Hitec Products2:29
48BARIL OliviaMassi - Tactic Women Team2:29
49KOREVAAR JeanneLiv Racing2:30
50HARVEY MikaylaCanyon SRAM Racing2:30
51HENRY HollyInstaFund La Prima2:32
52HENDERSON AnnaTeam Jumbo-Visma Women2:36
53DRUMMOND MichaelaBepink 2:36
54HAMMES KathrinCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling2:36
55BRENNAUER LisaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling2:37
56OYARBIDE LourdesMovistar Team2:38
57GUAZZINI VittoriaValcar - Travel & Service2:44
58BALSAMO ElisaValcar - Travel & Service2:45
59GILL Nadine MichaelaBizkaia Durango2:46
60GUDERZO TatianaAlé BTC Ljubljana2:48
61JACKSON AlisonLiv Racing2:51
62MALCOTTI BarbaraValcar - Travel & Service2:53
63BENITO MireiaMassi - Tactic Women Team2:54
64CANTERA InesSopela Women's Team2:56
65AMONDARAIN NaiaSopela Women's Team3:04
66GUILMAN VictorieFDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope3:07
67MORENO MartinaMassi - Tactic Women Team3:07
68HEINE VitaMassi - Tactic Women Team3:08
69SANGUINETI IlariaValcar - Travel & Service3:09
70CHRISTOFOROU AntriWomen Cycling Team3:10
71LAIZANE LijaEneicat - RBH Global3:13
72ERATH TanjaTeam TIBCO - SVB3:13
73COLJÉ MaaikeMassi - Tactic Women Team3:15
74SOET AafkeTeam Jumbo-Visma Women3:16
75BUJAK EugeniaAlé BTC Ljubljana3:21
76ZANARDI SilviaBepink 3:26
77KRÖGER MiekeTeam Coop - Hitec Products3:28
78MENDEZ IreneRio Miera - Cantabria Deporte3:29
79NUÑO AidaRio Miera - Cantabria Deporte3:29
80ALONSO SandraBizkaia Durango3:34
81KERN ŠpelaMassi - Tactic Women Team3:35
82BORGLI StineFDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope3:46
83ERASO IdoiaLaboral Kutxa Fundación Euskadi3:50
84BERTOLD IsabellaInstaFund La Prima3:52
85CORDON-RAGOT AudreyTrek-Segafredo Women 3:53
86BAUR CarolineInstaFund La Prima3:53
87JASINSKA MałgorzataWomen Cycling Team3:53
88CRESTANELLO LaraBepink 3:57
89GILABERT ArianaBizkaia Durango4:01
90ISASI ZiortzaEneicat - RBH Global4:02
91LE NET MarieFDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope4:02
92YONAMINE EriTeam TIBCO - SVB4:10
93LARRARTE EukeneLaboral Kutxa Fundación Euskadi4:10
94BELOKI IrantzuLaboral Kutxa Fundación Euskadi4:12
95GONZÁLEZ LucíaBizkaia Durango4:12
96CROMWELL TiffanyCanyon SRAM Racing4:16
97RODRÍGUEZ SofiaSopela Women's Team4:19
98PEÑUELA DianaTeam TIBCO - SVB4:22
99MAOZ NofarWomen Cycling Team4:24
100BANLLES MariaSopela Women's Team4:25
101MAIA MelissaTeam Farto - BTC4:28
102VAN DEN BOS JipTeam Jumbo-Visma Women4:29
103LUTRO AmalieTeam Coop - Hitec Products4:30
104DEMEY ValerieLiv Racing4:31
105IVERSEN AneTeam Coop - Hitec Products4:31
106ZÚÑIGA SilviaEneicat - RBH Global4:31
107PEREZ SusanaRio Miera - Cantabria Deporte4:32
108ASENCIO LauraCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling4:38
109PUJOL CristinaTeam Farto - BTC4:40
110KIRCHMANN LeahTeam DSM4:45
111NEUMANOVA TerezaWomen Cycling Team4:52
112ESTEBAN CarolinaRio Miera - Cantabria Deporte4:52
113LARTITEGI AmaiaBizkaia Durango4:55
114GUTIÉRREZ SheylaMovistar Team4:55
115DOMINGUES JESUS LilianaTeam Farto - BTC5:03
116LOPEZ EnaraTeam Farto - BTC5:05
117NELSON JosieTeam Coop - Hitec Products5:06
118VIGILIA AlessiaWomen Cycling Team5:10
119ROLAND LucianaWomen Cycling Team5:11
120JIMENEZ PilarTeam Farto - BTC5:14
121VALSECCHI SilviaBepink 5:15
122ESTEVEZ GaraziLaboral Kutxa Fundación Euskadi5:26
123FERNANDEZ CarlaTeam Farto - BTC5:28
124KESSLER NinaTeam TIBCO - SVB5:31
125JORDÁN DorkaInstaFund La Prima5:32
126SAIZ NataliaSopela Women's Team5:39
127SAVI PriscaBepink 5:44
128MARTIN IsabelRio Miera - Cantabria Deporte5:45
129MARTINEZ KatiaEneicat - RBH Global5:53
130BARRAINKUA AGIRRE AinhizeLaboral Kutxa Fundación Euskadi5:56
131DIDERIKSEN AmalieTrek-Segafredo Women 6:10
132RIFFEL ChristaTeam Coop - Hitec Products6:31
133ANGUELA YAGUEZ EvaRio Miera - Cantabria Deporte7:06
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1REUSSER MarlenAlé BTC Ljubljana3:27:03
2ROOIJAKKERS PaulienaLiv Racing1:36
3VAN VLEUTEN AnnemiekMovistar Team1:39
4RIVERA CorynTeam DSM1:45
5CHABBEY EliseCanyon SRAM Racing1:48
6CAVALLI MartaFDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope2:06
7FAULKNER KristenTeam TIBCO - SVB2:26
8THOMAS LeahMovistar Team2:37
9LABOUS JulietteTeam DSM2:38
10LIPPERT LianeTeam DSM2:54
11NIEWIADOMA KatarzynaCanyon SRAM Racing2:59
12MOOLMAN AshleighSD Worx3:05
13AMIALIUSIK AlenaCanyon SRAM Racing3:05
14KRAAK AmberTeam Jumbo-Visma Women3:09
15SMITH AbiTeam TIBCO - SVB3:11
16VAN DIJK EllenTrek-Segafredo Women 3:11
17LONGO BORGHINI ElisaTrek-Segafredo Women 3:13
18WILES TaylerTrek-Segafredo Women 3:14
19MAGNALDI EricaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling3:15
20SANTESTEBAN AneTeam BikeExchange3:18
21MACKAIJ FloortjeTeam DSM3:20
22MARKUS RiejanneTeam Jumbo-Visma Women3:21
23GARCÍA MaviAlé BTC Ljubljana3:22
24VAN DER BREGGEN AnnaSD Worx3:25
25PINTAR UršaAlé BTC Ljubljana3:26
26MUZIC ÉvitaFDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope3:26
27LUDWIG HannahCanyon SRAM Racing3:27
28VAS Kata BlankaSD Worx3:35
29SHACKLEY AnnaSD Worx3:38
30ENSING JannekeTeam BikeExchange3:40
31PIRRONE ElenaValcar - Travel & Service3:47
32KOPECKY LotteLiv Racing3:51
33MARTIN SaraMovistar Team3:54
34FISHER-BLACK NiamhSD Worx3:55
35BERTIZZOLO SofiaLiv Racing4:02
36BARIL OliviaMassi - Tactic Women Team4:08
37KOREVAAR JeanneLiv Racing4:08
38HARVEY MikaylaCanyon SRAM Racing4:09
39KENNEDY LucyTeam BikeExchange4:12
40HENDERSON AnnaTeam Jumbo-Visma Women4:14
41DRUMMOND MichaelaBepink 4:14
42GUAZZINI VittoriaValcar - Travel & Service4:22
43BALSAMO ElisaValcar - Travel & Service4:24
44GUDERZO TatianaAlé BTC Ljubljana4:27
45JACKSON AlisonLiv Racing4:30
46GUILMAN VictorieFDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope4:45
47MORENO MartinaMassi - Tactic Women Team4:52
48BUJAK EugeniaAlé BTC Ljubljana5:00
49KERN ŠpelaMassi - Tactic Women Team5:14
50LE NET MarieFDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope5:41
51CROMWELL TiffanyCanyon SRAM Racing5:54
52YONAMINE EriTeam TIBCO - SVB5:55
53ŽIGART UrškaTeam BikeExchange9:25
54SPRATT AmandaTeam BikeExchange9:55
55BIRIUKOVA YuliiaEneicat - RBH Global10:15
56PATIÑO Paula AndreaMovistar Team10:15
57PIERGIOVANNI Federica DamianaValcar - Travel & Service10:20
58CANUEL Karol-AnnSD Worx10:24
59OYARBIDE LourdesMovistar Team10:36
60CANTERA InesSopela Women's Team10:54
61MALCOTTI BarbaraValcar - Travel & Service10:54
62SANGUINETI IlariaValcar - Travel & Service11:11
63LAIZANE LijaEneicat - RBH Global11:11
64COLJÉ MaaikeMassi - Tactic Women Team11:13
65MENDEZ IreneRio Miera - Cantabria Deporte11:27
66ERASO IdoiaLaboral Kutxa Fundación Euskadi11:48
67KIRCHMANN LeahTeam DSM12:44
68VITILLO MatildeBepink 15:23
69STEELS ClaireSopela Women's Team15:28
70CARMONA RAMOS MercedesBizkaia Durango15:39
71GASKJENN IngvildTeam Coop - Hitec Products15:41
72HENRY HollyInstaFund La Prima15:44
73HAMMES KathrinCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling15:48
74BRENNAUER LisaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling15:49
75GILL Nadine MichaelaBizkaia Durango15:58
76BENITO MireiaMassi - Tactic Women Team16:06
77HEINE VitaMassi - Tactic Women Team16:19
78NUÑO AidaRio Miera - Cantabria Deporte16:41
79BORGLI StineFDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope16:57
80CORDON-RAGOT AudreyTrek-Segafredo Women 17:04
81JASINSKA MałgorzataWomen Cycling Team17:05
82GONZÁLEZ LucíaBizkaia Durango17:24
83MAIA MelissaTeam Farto - BTC17:39
84DEMEY ValerieLiv Racing17:42
85ASENCIO LauraCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling17:49
86VAN ANROOIJ ShirinTrek-Segafredo Women 18:01
87NEUMANOVA TerezaWomen Cycling Team18:03
88GUTIÉRREZ SheylaMovistar Team18:07
89KESSLER NinaTeam TIBCO - SVB18:42
90ERATH TanjaTeam TIBCO - SVB19:04
91SOET AafkeTeam Jumbo-Visma Women19:06
92BAUR CarolineInstaFund La Prima19:42
93BERTOLD IsabellaInstaFund La Prima19:42
94ALONSO SandraBizkaia Durango20:00
95ZÚÑIGA SilviaEneicat - RBH Global20:22
96CRESTANELLO LaraBepink 20:23
97ISASI ZiortzaEneicat - RBH Global20:27
98PEÑUELA DianaTeam TIBCO - SVB20:48
99LUTRO AmalieTeam Coop - Hitec Products20:55
100IVERSEN AneTeam Coop - Hitec Products20:56
101PEREZ SusanaRio Miera - Cantabria Deporte20:57
102LOPEZ EnaraTeam Farto - BTC21:30
103AMONDARAIN NaiaSopela Women's Team24:30
104ZANARDI SilviaBepink 24:51
105KRÖGER MiekeTeam Coop - Hitec Products24:53
106LARRARTE EukeneLaboral Kutxa Fundación Euskadi25:36
107BELOKI IrantzuLaboral Kutxa Fundación Euskadi25:37
108RODRÍGUEZ SofiaSopela Women's Team25:44
109ESTEBAN CarolinaRio Miera - Cantabria Deporte26:17
110LARTITEGI AmaiaBizkaia Durango26:21
111NELSON JosieTeam Coop - Hitec Products26:31
112ROLAND LucianaWomen Cycling Team26:36
113JORDÁN DorkaInstaFund La Prima26:57
114MARTIN IsabelRio Miera - Cantabria Deporte27:10
115DIDERIKSEN AmalieTrek-Segafredo Women 27:36
116GILABERT ArianaBizkaia Durango32:44
117MAOZ NofarWomen Cycling Team33:06
118PUJOL CristinaTeam Farto - BTC33:22
119ESTEVEZ GaraziLaboral Kutxa Fundación Euskadi34:09
120FERNANDEZ CarlaTeam Farto - BTC34:10
121CHRISTOFOROU AntriWomen Cycling Team34:54
122RIFFEL ChristaTeam Coop - Hitec Products35:14
123VAN DEN BOS JipTeam Jumbo-Visma Women36:14
124VIGILIA AlessiaWomen Cycling Team36:54
125SAIZ NataliaSopela Women's Team37:24
126SAVI PriscaBepink 37:28
127MARTINEZ KatiaEneicat - RBH Global37:38
128DOMINGUES JESUS LilianaTeam Farto - BTC41:51
129JIMENEZ PilarTeam Farto - BTC42:02
130BANLLES MariaSopela Women's Team43:10
131ANGUELA YAGUEZ EvaRio Miera - Cantabria Deporte45:51
132BARRAINKUA AGIRRE AinhizeLaboral Kutxa Fundación Euskadi49:56
133VALSECCHI SilviaBepink 53:55
Teams
RankNameTime

Results will be available once stage has completed.

Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1REUSSER MarlenAlé BTC Ljubljana25
2RIVERA CorynTeam DSM20
3CHABBEY EliseCanyon SRAM Racing16
4ROOIJAKKERS PaulienaLiv Racing14
5BALSAMO ElisaValcar - Travel & Service12
6HENDERSON AnnaTeam Jumbo-Visma Women10
7KOPECKY LotteLiv Racing9
8JACKSON AlisonLiv Racing8
9LE NET MarieFDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope7
10MACKAIJ FloortjeTeam DSM6
11BUJAK EugeniaAlé BTC Ljubljana5
12DRUMMOND MichaelaBepink 4
13GUDERZO TatianaAlé BTC Ljubljana3
14MARKUS RiejanneTeam Jumbo-Visma Women2
15GUAZZINI VittoriaValcar - Travel & Service1

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

