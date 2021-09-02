Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta: Marlen Reusser wins stage 1 mountain test from break

Marlen Reusser (Alé BTC Ljubljana) put on a masterclass ride to win the opening stage of the Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta in A Rúa. Reusser was part of a breakaway that went clear on the major climb of the day, and attacked her companions inside the final three kilometers to win solo.

Coryn Rivera (Team DSM) won the sprint behind Reusser to take second with Elise Chabbey (Canyon-SRAM) rounding out the podium.

More to come…