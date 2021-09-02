Become a Member

2021 La Vuelta

Vuelta a Espana

Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta: Marlen Reusser wins stage 1 mountain test from break

The Swiss champion rode away from her breakaway companions, which included Coryn Rivera, in impressive style to give herself a substantial lead overall.

Marlen Reusser (Alé BTC Ljubljana) put on a masterclass ride to win the opening stage of the Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta in A Rúa. Reusser was part of a breakaway that went clear on the major climb of the day, and attacked her companions inside the final three kilometers to win solo.

Coryn Rivera (Team DSM) won the sprint behind Reusser to take second with Elise Chabbey (Canyon-SRAM) rounding out the podium.

More to come…

 

Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta Stage 1 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1REUSSER MarlenAlé BTC Ljubljana3:07:46
2RIVERA CorynTeam DSM0:22
3CHABBEY EliseCanyon SRAM Racing0:22
4ROOIJAKKERS PaulienaLiv Racing0:22
5BALSAMO ElisaValcar - Travel & Service1:48
6HENDERSON AnnaTeam Jumbo-Visma Women1:48
7KOPECKY LotteLiv Racing1:48
8JACKSON AlisonLiv Racing1:48
9LE NET MarieFDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope1:48
10MACKAIJ FloortjeTeam DSM1:48
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1REUSSER MarlenAlé BTC Ljubljana3:07:36
2RIVERA CorynTeam DSM0:26
3CHABBEY EliseCanyon SRAM Racing0:28
4ROOIJAKKERS PaulienaLiv Racing0:32
5BALSAMO ElisaValcar - Travel & Service1:58
6HENDERSON AnnaTeam Jumbo-Visma Women1:58
7KOPECKY LotteLiv Racing1:58
8JACKSON AlisonLiv Racing1:58
9LE NET MarieFDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope1:58
10MACKAIJ FloortjeTeam DSM1:58
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

