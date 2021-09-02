Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta: Marlen Reusser wins stage 1 mountain test from break
The Swiss champion rode away from her breakaway companions, which included Coryn Rivera, in impressive style to give herself a substantial lead overall.
Marlen Reusser (Alé BTC Ljubljana) put on a masterclass ride to win the opening stage of the Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta in A Rúa. Reusser was part of a breakaway that went clear on the major climb of the day, and attacked her companions inside the final three kilometers to win solo.
Coryn Rivera (Team DSM) won the sprint behind Reusser to take second with Elise Chabbey (Canyon-SRAM) rounding out the podium.
Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta Stage 1 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|REUSSER Marlen
|Alé BTC Ljubljana
|3:07:46
|2
|RIVERA Coryn
|Team DSM
|0:22
|3
|CHABBEY Elise
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:22
|4
|ROOIJAKKERS Pauliena
|Liv Racing
|0:22
|5
|BALSAMO Elisa
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|1:48
|6
|HENDERSON Anna
|Team Jumbo-Visma Women
|1:48
|7
|KOPECKY Lotte
|Liv Racing
|1:48
|8
|JACKSON Alison
|Liv Racing
|1:48
|9
|LE NET Marie
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|1:48
|10
|MACKAIJ Floortje
|Team DSM
|1:48
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|REUSSER Marlen
|Alé BTC Ljubljana
|3:07:36
|2
|RIVERA Coryn
|Team DSM
|0:26
|3
|CHABBEY Elise
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:28
|4
|ROOIJAKKERS Pauliena
|Liv Racing
|0:32
|5
|BALSAMO Elisa
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|1:58
|6
|HENDERSON Anna
|Team Jumbo-Visma Women
|1:58
|7
|KOPECKY Lotte
|Liv Racing
|1:58
|8
|JACKSON Alison
|Liv Racing
|1:58
|9
|LE NET Marie
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|1:58
|10
|MACKAIJ Floortje
|Team DSM
|1:58
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.