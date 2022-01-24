Barcelona to host start of 2023 Vuelta a España

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Barcelona will play host to the start of the 2023 Vuelta a España.

Race officials confirmed the bustling port city will be the setting for a team time trial, and then be the site of the finish line of the second stage.

“For La Vuelta to start in Barcelona is a dream come true,” said Vuelta director Javier Guillén. “The official departure is like an event within the event, due to all the organization involved. The route’s official presentation and the filming of the race’s official video will both take place in Barcelona. We want it to be a cycling celebration.”

Racing and cycling is nothing new to Barcelona.

The last time La Vuelta stopped in Barcelona was in the race’s 2012 edition. The ninth stage left from Andorra and ended at Montjuïc, with Belgian rider Philippe Gilbert crossing the finish-line first.

The city of Barcelona also hosted the Tour de France in 2009, with a stage finale won by Norwegian rider Thor Hushovd (stage 6) and the departure of the seventh stage. It also hosts an emblematic and historic cycling race every year at the Volta a Catalunya.

The 2022 Vuelta will begin in the Netherlands in August.