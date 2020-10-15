2020 La Vuelta

Vuelta a Espana

2020 Vuelta a España teams

Names, quick facts, and the jerseys of the teams competing in the 2020 Vuelta a España.

Please note: Rider lists are preliminary as some teams have not yet finalized their rosters for the Vuelta a España.

AG2R-La Mondiale

AG2R-La Mondiale team jersey

Country: France
Website: cyclisme.ag2rlamondiale.fr
Year Founded: 2000
Bicycle: Eddy Merckx
Components: Shimano / Rotor
Wheels: Mavic
Clothing: Rosti

Riders: Alexandre Geniez (F), Clément Champoussin (F), Mikael Cherel (F), Clément Chevrier (F), Mathias Frank (Swi), Dorian Godon (F), Nans Peters (F), Harry Tanfield (GB)

Astana Pro Team

Astana Pro Team jersey

Country: Kazakhstan
Website: astanaproteam.kz
Year Founded: 2006 (under current name)
Bicycle: Wilier Triestina
Components: Shimano
Wheels: Corima
Clothing: Giordana

Riders: Gorka Izagirre (Sp), Alex Aranburu (Sp), Omar Fraile (Sp), Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den), Merhawi Kudus (Eri), Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz), Luis León Sanchez (Sp), Nikita Stalnov (Kaz)

Bahrain-McLaren

Bahrain-McLaren team jersey

Country: Bahrain
Website: teambahrainmclaren.com
Year Founded: 2017
Bicycle: Merida Bicycles
Components: Shimano
Wheels: Vision
Clothing: Le Col

Riders: Wouter Poels (NL), Grega Bole (Slo), Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col), Scott Davies (GB), Kevin Inkelaar (NL), Matej Mohoric (Slo), Dylan Teuns (B), Fred Wright (GB)

Bora-Hansgrohe

Jersey of Bora-Hansgrohe team

Country: Germany
Website: bora-hansgrohe.com
Year Founded: 2017
Bicycle: Specialized
Components: Shimano
Wheels: Roval / Specialized
Clothing: Sportful

Riders: Andreas Schillinger (G), Pascal Ackermann (G), Rüdiger Selig (G), Felix Großschartner (Aut), Michael Schwarzmann (G), Martin Laas (Est), Jay McCarthy (Aus), Ide Schelling (NL)

Burgos-BH

Burgos-BH team jersey

Country: Spain
Website: burgosproteam.com
Year Founded: 2006
Bicycle: BH Bicycles
Components: FSA
Wheels: Vision
Clothing: Mobel

Riders: Ángel Madrazo (Sp), Jetse Bol (NL), Óscar Cabedo (Sp), Jorge Cubero (Sp), Jesús Ezquerra (Sp), Alex Molenaar (NL), Juan Felipe Osorio (Col), Willie Smit (SA)

Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

Caja Rural-Seguros RGA team jersey

Country: Spain
Website: teamcajarural-segurosrga.com
Year Founded: 2010
Bicycle: De Rosa
Components: FSA
Wheels: Miche
Clothing: Gobik

Riders: Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Sp), Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Sp), Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Sp), Aritz Bagues (Sp), Jefferson Cepeda Hernandez (Ec), Jhojan Orlando Garcia Susa (Col), Hector Saez (Sp), Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Sp)

CCC Team

CCC Team jersey

Country: Poland
Website: cccteam.eu
Year Founded: 2019 (in current edition)
Bicycle: Giant
Components: Shimano
Wheels: Giant
Clothing: Etxeondo

Riders: Georg Zimmermann (G), William Barta (USA), Patrick Bevin (NZ), Alessandro De Marchi (I), Jan Hirt (CZ), Jakub Mareczko (I), Michal Paluta (Pol), Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol)

Cofidis Solutions Credits

Cofidis team jersey

Country: France
Website: equipecofidis.com
Year Founded: 1997 (in current edition)
Bicycle: De Rosa
Components: Campagnolo
Wheels: Fulcrum
Clothing: Nalini

Riders: Jesús Herrada (Sp), Guillaume Martin (F), Fernando Barceló (Sp), Emmanuel Morin (F), José Herrada (Sp), Victor Lafay (F), Luis Ángel Maté (Sp), Pierre-Luc Périchon (F)

Deceuninck-Quick-Step

Deceuninck-Quickstep team jersey

Country: Belgium
Website: deceuninck-quickstep.com
Year Founded: 1999
Bicycle: Specialized
Components: Shimano
Wheels: Roval / Specialized
Clothing: Vermarc

Riders: Jannik Steimle (G), Sam Bennett (Irl), Shane Archbold (NZ), Michael Mørkøv (Den), Zdeněk Štybar (CZ), Mattia Cattaneo (I), Andrea Bagioli (I), Ian Garrison (USA)

EF Pro Cycling

Jersey of EP Pro Cycling team

Country: USA
Website: efprocycling.com
Year Founded: 2005
Bicycle: Cannondale
Components: Shimano
Wheels: Vision
Clothing: Rapha

Riders: Hugh Carthy (GB), Mitchell Docker (Aus), Tejay van Garderen (USA), Daniel Felipe Martinez (Col), Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den), Logan Owen (USA), Julius van den Berg (NL), Michael Woods (Can)

Groupama-FDJ

Groupama-FDJ team jersey

Country: France
Website: equipecycliste-groupama-fdj.fr
Year Founded: 1997
Bicycle: Lapierre
Components: Shimano
Wheels: Shimano
Clothing: Alé

Riders: David Gaudu (F), Thibaut Pinot (F), Bruno Armirail (F), Matthieu Ladagnous (F), Olivier Le Gac (F), Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe), Anthony Roux (F), Romain Seigle (F)

Israel Start-Up Nation

Israel Start-Up Nation team jersey

Country: Israel
Website: israelcyclingacademy.com
Year Founded: 2015
Bicycle: Factor
Components: Shimano
Wheels: Black, Inc.
Clothing: Katusha

Riders: Dan Martin (Irl), Omer Goldstein (Isr), Reto Hollenstein (Swi), James Piccoli (Can), Mihkel Räim (Est), Alexis Renard (F), Matteo Badilatti (Swi), Rory Sutherland (Aus)

Jumbo-Visma

Jumbo-Visma team jersey

Country: Netherlands
Website: teamjumbovisma.com
Year Founded: 1990
Bicycle: Bianchi
Components: Shimano
Wheels: Shimano
Clothing: AGU

Riders: Primož Roglič (Slo), Tom Dumoulin (NL), Sepp Kuss (USA), Jonas Vingegaard (Den), Robert Gesink (NL), Lennard Hofstede (NL), George Bennett (NZ), Paul Martens (G)

Lotto-Soudal

Lotto Soudal team jersey

Country: Belgium
Website: lottosoudal.be
Year Founded: 1985
Bicycle: Ridley
Components: Campagnolo
Wheels: Campagnolo
Clothing: Vermarc

Riders: Kobe Goossens (B), Tim Wellens (B), Tomasz Marczyński (Pol), Tosh Van der Sande (B), Stan Dewulf (B), Rémy Mertz (B), Gerben Thijssen (B), Brent Van Moer (B)

Mitchelton-Scott

Mitchelton-SCOTT team jersey

Country: Australia
Website: greenedgecycling.com
Year Founded: 2012
Bicycle: Scott
Components: Shimano
Wheels: Shimano
Clothing: Giordana

Riders: Mikel Nieve (Sp), Esteban Chaves (Col), Alex Edmondson (Aus), Dion Smith (NZ), Nick Schultz (Aus), Callum Scotson (Aus), Robert Stannard (Aus), Tsgabu Grmay (Et)

Movistar

Movistar team jersey

Country: Spain
Website: movistarteam.com
Year Founded: 1980
Bicycle: Canyon
Components: SRAM
Wheels: Zipp
Clothing: Alé

Riders: Enric Mas (Sp), Alejandro Valverde (Sp), Imanol Erviti (Sp), Marc Soler (Sp), Carlos Verona (Sp), Jorge Arcas (Sp), Nelson Oliveira (P), José Rojas (Sp)

NTT Pro Cycling

NTT team jersey

Country: South Africa
Website: nttprocycling.com
Year Founded: 2012
Bicycle: BMC
Components: Rotor
Wheels: Enve
Clothing: Assos

Riders: Carlos Barbero (Sp), Stefan de Bod (SA), Nicholas Dlamini (SA), Benjamin Dyball (Aus), Enrico Gasparotto (Swi), Michael Hundahl Valgren (Den), Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (SA), Gino Mäder (Swi)

Sunweb

Sunweb team jersey

Country: Germany
Website: teamsunweb.com
Year Founded: 2005
Bicycle: Cervélo
Components: Shimano
Wheels: Shimano
Clothing: Craft

Riders: Thymen Arensman (NL), Alberto Dainese (I), Martin Salmon (G), Ilan Van Wilder (B), Michael Storer (Aus), Mark Donovan (GB), Robert Power (Aus), Max Kanter (G)

Team Ineos Grenadiers

Country: Great Britain
Website: ineosgrenadiers.com
Year Founded: 2010
Bicycle: Pinarello
Components: Shimano
Wheels: Shimano
Clothing: Castelli

Riders: Chris Froome (GB), Richard Carapaz (Ec), Andrey Amador (CR), Michal Gołaś (Pol), Dylan van Baarle (NL), Brandon Rivera Vargas (Col), Iván Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col), Cameron Wurf (Aus)

Total Direct Energie

Total Direct Energie team jersey

Country: France
Website: teamtotaldirectenergie.com
Year Founded: 2000
Bicycle: Wilier Triestina
Components: Shimano
Wheels: Ursus
Clothing: Nalini

Riders: Romain Sicard (F), Valentin Ferron (F), Lorrenzo Manzin (F), Jonathan Hivert (F), Pim Ligthart (NL), Paul Ourselin (F), Julien Simon (F), Niki Terpstra (NL)

Trek-Segafredo

Trek-Segafredo team jersey

Country: USA
Website: treksegafredo.com
Year Founded: 2011
Bicycle: Trek
Components: SRAM
Wheels: Bontrager
Clothing: Santini

Riders: Michel Ries (Lux), Juan Pedro López (Sp), Koen de Kort (NL), Niklas Eg (Den), Alexander Kamp (Den), Matteo Moshetti (I), Emīls Liepiņš (Lat), Kenny Elissonde (F)

UAE Team Emirates

UAE team jersey

Country: United Arab Emirates
Website: uaeteamemirates.com
Year Founded: 1999
Bicycle: Colnago
Components: SRAM
Wheels: Bontrager
Clothing: Santini

Riders: Rui Costa (P), Davide Formolo (I), David de la Cruz (Sp), Jasper Philipsen (B), Alessandro Covi (I), Alexandr Riabushenko (Blr), Ivo Oliveira (P), Sergio Henao (Col)

