2020 Vuelta a España teams

Please note: Rider lists are preliminary as some teams have not yet finalized their rosters for the Vuelta a España.

AG2R-La Mondiale

Country: France

Website: cyclisme.ag2rlamondiale.fr

Year Founded: 2000

Bicycle: Eddy Merckx

Components: Shimano / Rotor

Wheels: Mavic

Clothing: Rosti

Riders: Alexandre Geniez (F), Clément Champoussin (F), Mikael Cherel (F), Clément Chevrier (F), Mathias Frank (Swi), Dorian Godon (F), Nans Peters (F), Harry Tanfield (GB)

Astana Pro Team

Country: Kazakhstan

Website: astanaproteam.kz

Year Founded: 2006 (under current name)

Bicycle: Wilier Triestina

Components: Shimano

Wheels: Corima

Clothing: Giordana

Riders: Gorka Izagirre (Sp), Alex Aranburu (Sp), Omar Fraile (Sp), Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den), Merhawi Kudus (Eri), Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz), Luis León Sanchez (Sp), Nikita Stalnov (Kaz)

Bahrain-McLaren

Country: Bahrain

Website: teambahrainmclaren.com

Year Founded: 2017

Bicycle: Merida Bicycles

Components: Shimano

Wheels: Vision

Clothing: Le Col

Riders: Wouter Poels (NL), Grega Bole (Slo), Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col), Scott Davies (GB), Kevin Inkelaar (NL), Matej Mohoric (Slo), Dylan Teuns (B), Fred Wright (GB)

Bora-Hansgrohe

Country: Germany

Website: bora-hansgrohe.com

Year Founded: 2017

Bicycle: Specialized

Components: Shimano

Wheels: Roval / Specialized

Clothing: Sportful

Riders: Andreas Schillinger (G), Pascal Ackermann (G), Rüdiger Selig (G), Felix Großschartner (Aut), Michael Schwarzmann (G), Martin Laas (Est), Jay McCarthy (Aus), Ide Schelling (NL)

Burgos-BH

Country: Spain

Website: burgosproteam.com

Year Founded: 2006

Bicycle: BH Bicycles

Components: FSA

Wheels: Vision

Clothing: Mobel

Riders: Ángel Madrazo (Sp), Jetse Bol (NL), Óscar Cabedo (Sp), Jorge Cubero (Sp), Jesús Ezquerra (Sp), Alex Molenaar (NL), Juan Felipe Osorio (Col), Willie Smit (SA)

Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

Country: Spain

Website: teamcajarural-segurosrga.com

Year Founded: 2010

Bicycle: De Rosa

Components: FSA

Wheels: Miche

Clothing: Gobik

Riders: Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Sp), Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Sp), Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Sp), Aritz Bagues (Sp), Jefferson Cepeda Hernandez (Ec), Jhojan Orlando Garcia Susa (Col), Hector Saez (Sp), Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Sp)

CCC Team

Country: Poland

Website: cccteam.eu

Year Founded: 2019 (in current edition)

Bicycle: Giant

Components: Shimano

Wheels: Giant

Clothing: Etxeondo

Riders: Georg Zimmermann (G), William Barta (USA), Patrick Bevin (NZ), Alessandro De Marchi (I), Jan Hirt (CZ), Jakub Mareczko (I), Michal Paluta (Pol), Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol)

Cofidis Solutions Credits

Country: France

Website: equipecofidis.com

Year Founded: 1997 (in current edition)

Bicycle: De Rosa

Components: Campagnolo

Wheels: Fulcrum

Clothing: Nalini

Riders: Jesús Herrada (Sp), Guillaume Martin (F), Fernando Barceló (Sp), Emmanuel Morin (F), José Herrada (Sp), Victor Lafay (F), Luis Ángel Maté (Sp), Pierre-Luc Périchon (F)

Deceuninck-Quick-Step

Country: Belgium

Website: deceuninck-quickstep.com

Year Founded: 1999

Bicycle: Specialized

Components: Shimano

Wheels: Roval / Specialized

Clothing: Vermarc

Riders: Jannik Steimle (G), Sam Bennett (Irl), Shane Archbold (NZ), Michael Mørkøv (Den), Zdeněk Štybar (CZ), Mattia Cattaneo (I), Andrea Bagioli (I), Ian Garrison (USA)

EF Pro Cycling

Country: USA

Website: efprocycling.com

Year Founded: 2005

Bicycle: Cannondale

Components: Shimano

Wheels: Vision

Clothing: Rapha

Riders: Hugh Carthy (GB), Mitchell Docker (Aus), Tejay van Garderen (USA), Daniel Felipe Martinez (Col), Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den), Logan Owen (USA), Julius van den Berg (NL), Michael Woods (Can)

Groupama-FDJ

Country: France

Website: equipecycliste-groupama-fdj.fr

Year Founded: 1997

Bicycle: Lapierre

Components: Shimano

Wheels: Shimano

Clothing: Alé

Riders: David Gaudu (F), Thibaut Pinot (F), Bruno Armirail (F), Matthieu Ladagnous (F), Olivier Le Gac (F), Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe), Anthony Roux (F), Romain Seigle (F)

Israel Start-Up Nation

Country: Israel

Website: israelcyclingacademy.com

Year Founded: 2015

Bicycle: Factor

Components: Shimano

Wheels: Black, Inc.

Clothing: Katusha

Riders: Dan Martin (Irl), Omer Goldstein (Isr), Reto Hollenstein (Swi), James Piccoli (Can), Mihkel Räim (Est), Alexis Renard (F), Matteo Badilatti (Swi), Rory Sutherland (Aus)

Jumbo-Visma

Country: Netherlands

Website: teamjumbovisma.com

Year Founded: 1990

Bicycle: Bianchi

Components: Shimano

Wheels: Shimano

Clothing: AGU

Riders: Primož Roglič (Slo), Tom Dumoulin (NL), Sepp Kuss (USA), Jonas Vingegaard (Den), Robert Gesink (NL), Lennard Hofstede (NL), George Bennett (NZ), Paul Martens (G)

Lotto-Soudal

Country: Belgium

Website: lottosoudal.be

Year Founded: 1985

Bicycle: Ridley

Components: Campagnolo

Wheels: Campagnolo

Clothing: Vermarc

Riders: Kobe Goossens (B), Tim Wellens (B), Tomasz Marczyński (Pol), Tosh Van der Sande (B), Stan Dewulf (B), Rémy Mertz (B), Gerben Thijssen (B), Brent Van Moer (B)

Mitchelton-Scott

Country: Australia

Website: greenedgecycling.com

Year Founded: 2012

Bicycle: Scott

Components: Shimano

Wheels: Shimano

Clothing: Giordana

Riders: Mikel Nieve (Sp), Esteban Chaves (Col), Alex Edmondson (Aus), Dion Smith (NZ), Nick Schultz (Aus), Callum Scotson (Aus), Robert Stannard (Aus), Tsgabu Grmay (Et)

Movistar

Country: Spain

Website: movistarteam.com

Year Founded: 1980

Bicycle: Canyon

Components: SRAM

Wheels: Zipp

Clothing: Alé

Riders: Enric Mas (Sp), Alejandro Valverde (Sp), Imanol Erviti (Sp), Marc Soler (Sp), Carlos Verona (Sp), Jorge Arcas (Sp), Nelson Oliveira (P), José Rojas (Sp)

NTT Pro Cycling

Country: South Africa

Website: nttprocycling.com

Year Founded: 2012

Bicycle: BMC

Components: Rotor

Wheels: Enve

Clothing: Assos

Riders: Carlos Barbero (Sp), Stefan de Bod (SA), Nicholas Dlamini (SA), Benjamin Dyball (Aus), Enrico Gasparotto (Swi), Michael Hundahl Valgren (Den), Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (SA), Gino Mäder (Swi)

Sunweb

Country: Germany

Website: teamsunweb.com

Year Founded: 2005

Bicycle: Cervélo

Components: Shimano

Wheels: Shimano

Clothing: Craft

Riders: Thymen Arensman (NL), Alberto Dainese (I), Martin Salmon (G), Ilan Van Wilder (B), Michael Storer (Aus), Mark Donovan (GB), Robert Power (Aus), Max Kanter (G)

Team Ineos Grenadiers

Country: Great Britain

Website: ineosgrenadiers.com

Year Founded: 2010

Bicycle: Pinarello

Components: Shimano

Wheels: Shimano

Clothing: Castelli

Riders: Chris Froome (GB), Richard Carapaz (Ec), Andrey Amador (CR), Michal Gołaś (Pol), Dylan van Baarle (NL), Brandon Rivera Vargas (Col), Iván Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col), Cameron Wurf (Aus)

Total Direct Energie

Country: France

Website: teamtotaldirectenergie.com

Year Founded: 2000

Bicycle: Wilier Triestina

Components: Shimano

Wheels: Ursus

Clothing: Nalini

Riders: Romain Sicard (F), Valentin Ferron (F), Lorrenzo Manzin (F), Jonathan Hivert (F), Pim Ligthart (NL), Paul Ourselin (F), Julien Simon (F), Niki Terpstra (NL)

Trek-Segafredo

Country: USA

Website: treksegafredo.com

Year Founded: 2011

Bicycle: Trek

Components: SRAM

Wheels: Bontrager

Clothing: Santini

Riders: Michel Ries (Lux), Juan Pedro López (Sp), Koen de Kort (NL), Niklas Eg (Den), Alexander Kamp (Den), Matteo Moshetti (I), Emīls Liepiņš (Lat), Kenny Elissonde (F)

UAE Team Emirates

Country: United Arab Emirates

Website: uaeteamemirates.com

Year Founded: 1999

Bicycle: Colnago

Components: SRAM

Wheels: Bontrager

Clothing: Santini

Riders: Rui Costa (P), Davide Formolo (I), David de la Cruz (Sp), Jasper Philipsen (B), Alessandro Covi (I), Alexandr Riabushenko (Blr), Ivo Oliveira (P), Sergio Henao (Col)