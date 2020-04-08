VN Podcast: Rewatching Paris-Roubaix

On this week's episode of The VeloNews Podcast we examine Paris-Roubaix editions from 2014, 2016, and 2019.

On this week’s episode of The VeloNews Podcast we break down our favorite recent editions of Paris-Roubaix by re-watching the YouTube video and then analyzing the action.

The three editions we have on tap are from 2014, 2016, and 2019. These were the races that saw Niki Terpstra, Mathew Hayman, and Philippe Gilbert take historic wins on the jagged cobblestones of Northern France.

What did we learn about Paris-Roubaix from rewatching these past editions? Well, we learned that Tom Boonen really wanted a fifth Roubaix title, among other things. We also saw a generational shift occur amongst the Roubaix peloton’s heavy hitters, and we saw how daring team and personal strategies paid off.

Fire up the YouTube clips, watch your favorite editions of Paris-Roubaix, and listen along.