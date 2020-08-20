Welcome to the VeloNews Tour de France site

The Tour de France has yet to begin, and already there are dozens of storylines swirling around the race.

Luckily, we here at VeloNews have again amassed a team of reporters and editors to bring you updated coverage of all of the stories — big and small — throughout the race. And this year, we have another tool to help you follow along with pro cycling’s biggest event.

I want to introduce you to our new VeloNews Tour de France website, a page dedicated to feeding your passion for the event.

Our site is designed to help you follow every moment of the race, and to keep you up on the action with up-to-date results, news, tech, and analysis. We have detailed breakdowns of all 21 Tour stages, alongside profiles of each route. We have a cool, interactive map of the 2020 Tour de France. You can even read expert analysis on each route from retired great Jens Voigt.

We have detailed information for all 22 Tour de France teams, plus our analysis of each team’s strengths and weaknesses. Do you want to know who Team Movistar is backing for the yellow jersey? It’s all right there.

Once the race begins the VeloNews Tour de France site will be your go-to home for reporting, analysis, and opinion from the race. Up-to-date results are only one click away on the home page. And our on-the-ground team of reporters will take you inside the event, with daily dispatches from the start and finish cities along the route.

So take a spin through our Tour de France site and get to know the features and tabs. Feel free to drop us some feedback at webletters@velonews.com.