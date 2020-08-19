VN Podcast: Tour de France contenders; Dauphiné analysis

The Critérium du Dauphiné is done and dusted, and we have our final glimpse of the Tour de France contenders before the big race. On this week’s episode of The VeloNews Podcast we analyze all of the storylines from the Dauphiné and also Il Lombardia, and discuss how these stories impact our impressions of the upcoming Tour.

Chris Froome is not race-ready, Geraint Thomas looked bad, and numerous other contenders are suffering injuries and crashes. What does this mean for the race?

Then, we analyze the big contenders who will be battling for the Tour de France overall. In our annual VeloNews Tour de France guide, we ranked the top-10 contenders. This week we analyze our riders ranked No. 10 through No. 6 on the list, and discuss each rider’s strengths and weaknesses.

Live bike racing is back, and FloBikes is your home for live and on-demand coverage of the biggest events of the year including the Giro d’Italia, Tour of Flanders, Amstel Gold Race, Tirreno Adriatico, and much, much more. Go behind the scenes with exclusive interviews, in-depth documentaries, and a host of other cycling-focused content. Additionally, Canadian viewers get access to the Tour de France, and the Vuelta a España. Subscribe today here.