VN Podcast: Jens thinks Team Ineos Grenadiers is in trouble at the Tour de France; Neilson Powless diary

The 2020 Tour de France heated up on Tuesday with the summit finish to Orcières-Merlette, and Primož Roglič and Team Jumbo-Visma drew first blood in the battle with Ineos Grenadiers.

On today’s episode of The VeloNews Podcast, Fred Dreier and Jens Voigt break down all of the action from stages 3 and 4, and offer their insight into what Jumbo-Visma’s early dominance means for the Tour. Is the Dutch team wasting too much energy this early? Is Ineos Grenadiers waiting for the right moment to strike? What do we think of Egan Bernal’s inability to follow Roglič?

Then, Jens explains why he thinks Peter Sagan will go winless at this year’s Tour de France, even if he succeeds in taking a record eighth green jersey. Jens think Sagan will get a major challenge for the green jersey from one specific rider.

Tour rookie Neilson Powless was nonplussed at the crash-filled finish of the stage. Photo: James Startt

We have our first audio diary of the race from American Neilson Powless, who is making his Tour de France debut on Team EF Pro Cycling. Neilson takes us inside his first Tour de France stage, and explains how important the Tour was during his first years as a competitive cyclist.

Then, Andy Hood and James Startt provide another dispatch from the race, this time from the city of Gap. James and Andy take us inside the restrictions on the road at the Tour de France, and what fans at the race think about the safety measures for COVID-19. All that and more on today’s episode of The VeloNews Podcast!

