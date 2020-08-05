VN Podcast: At Strade Bianche; TDF stages 11-21; Leah Thomas interview

Pro bike racing is back, and on today’s episode we go inside Strade Bianche and the Vuelta a Burgos with dispatches from Andrew Hood and James Startt.

Then, our countdown to the Tour de France continues as we provide detailed and extra-nerdy analysis of Tour stages 11-21. We analyze every climb and every sprint to determine who will win the overall.

Thomas rode to an impressive third at Strade Bianche. Photo: Luc Claessen/Getty Images

Then, we have an interview with American Leah Thomas who rode to an impressive third place at Strade Bianche. Leah rode with strong legs and smart racing intellect, joining the early breakaway that gave her an advantage on the dusty, dry course. Leah takes us inside the tense few moments after she dropped her chain on a dirt climb and was pushed by an overzealous fan.

The Tour de France is just around the corner, and the 2020 VeloNews Tour de France guide is now available for pre-order. This year the guide is again packed with insight and analysis on all 21 stages and 22 teams. We also have feature stories that examine the Tour’s history with global crisis, and the simmering battle between Team Ineos and Jumbo-Visma. You can pre-order your VeloNews Tour de France guide here.