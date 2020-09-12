VN Podcast: Are Egan Bernal’s GC ambitions doomed? Ben King on TDF preparation; Jens Voigt on Peter Sagan’s relegation

The Tour de France rumbled up the ascent of Puy Mary on Friday, and the brutal climb had a major impact on the GC. Egan Bernal was dropped, Tadej Pogačar vaulted into second place, and Primož Roglič looked untouchable.

On today’s episode of The VeloNews Podcast, Jens Voigt breaks down all of the action, and offers his critique of Team Ineos Grenadiers’ bizarre tactics during the stage.

Then, Jens offers his take on Peter Sagan’s relegation after his controversial sprint on stage 11 into Poitiers. Was the UCI race jury right to punish Sagan for his sprint? Jens thinks so.

Then, American rider Ben King joins the podcast to talk about the challenges to preparation and training caused by the 2020 racing shutdown, and how it may be impacting riders at the Tour de France. Will some riders lose their legs in week three at the Tour? Ben thinks so.

The, Andrew Hood and James Startt file a dispatch from the finish at Puy Mary, and take us inside this very challenging stage of the Tour.

