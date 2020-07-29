VN Pod: Inside the Vuelta a Burgos; Tour de France stages 1-10; Tayler Wiles interview

We have a packed episode of The VeloNews Podcast this week, with interviews and segments that take you into pro cycling’s return to racing.

Andrew Hood is at the Vuelta a Burgos this week, which marks the first international pro men’s race to be held since the coronavirus shutdown back in March. Andrew provides an on-the-ground account of what it’s like to be inside a race during the pandemic, including his perspective on the safety measures being used to curb the spread of the virus.

Will the peloton lose Wiles to gravel? Time will tell. Photo: Courtesy Tayler Wiles

Then, we hear from American Sepp Kuss, who is racing the Vuelta a Burgos about his return to racing, and how he feels about being back in a bike race.

Our countdown to the Tour de France continues this week, as we take a deep dive into the opening 10 stages of this year’s Tour with James Startt. We analyze each stage’s elevation profile and offer our thoughts on whether it’s a day for the GC riders, sprinters, or breakaway specialists. We also offer our picks for each stage’s winner.

Then, Betsy Welch and Fred Dreier link up with American rider Tayler Wiles, who recently traveled back to Europe to start up the pro women’s season. Wiles participated in races over the weekend in Spain, and offers her perspective on whether or not she fees safe in pro cycling’s return.

