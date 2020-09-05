VN Archives: The gear raced by each team of the 1995 Tour de France

Member Exclusive Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. Join Already a member? Sign In

Editor’s Note: VeloNews has been producing a Tour de France Guide for decades. In the 1995 Tour de France Guide, we detailed each piece of gear for the 18 teams that had been confirmed as of press time. We also gave a run-down of the final top-five finishers of the preceding 10 Tours de France.

Top five from 10 past Tours de France

1985

Bernard Hinault (F), 4127km in 113:24:23 Greg LeMond (USA), at 1:42 Stephen Roche (Irl), at 4:29 Sean Kelly (Irl), at 6:26 Phil Anderson (Aus), at 7:44

1986

Greg LeMond (USA), 4094km in 110:35:19 Bernard Hinault (F), at 3:10 Urs Zimmermann (Swit), at 10:54 Andy Hampsten (USA), at 18:44 Claude Criquielion (B), at 24:36

1987

Stephen Roche (Irl), 4231km in 115:27:42 Pedro Delgado (Sp), at 0:40 Jean-François Bernard (F), at 2:13 Charly Mottet (F), at 6:40 Luis Herrera (Col), at 9:32

1988

Pedro Delgado (Sp), 3281km in 84:27:53 Steven Rooks (Nl), at 7:13 Fabio Parra (Col), at 9:58 Steve Bauer (Can), at 12:15 Eric Boyer (F), at 14:04

1989

Greg LeMond (USA), 3285km in 87:38:35 Laurent Fignon (F), at 0:08 Pedro Delgado (Sp), at 3:34 Gert-Jan Theunisse (Nl), at 7:30 Marino Lejarreta (Sp), at 9:39

1990

Greg LeMond (USA), 3448km in 90:43:20 Claudio Chiappucci (I), at 2:16 Erik Breukink (Nl), at 2:29 Pedro Delgado (Sp), at 5:01 Marino Lejarreta (Sp), at 5:05

1991

Miguel Indurain (Sp), 3914km in 101:01:20 Gianni Bugno (I), at 3:36 Claudio Chiappucci (I), at 5:56 Charly Mottet (F), at 7:37 Luc Leblanc (F), at 10:10

1992

Miguel Indurain (Sp), 3983km in 100:49:30 Claudio Chiappucci (I), at 4:35 Gianni Bugno (I), at 10:49 Andy Hampsten (USA), at 13:40 Pascal Lino (F), at 14:37

1993

Miguel Indurain (Sp), 3714km in 95:57:09 Tony Rominger (Swit), at 4:59 Zenon Jaskula (Pl), at 5:48 Alvaro Mejia (Col), at 7:29 Bjarne Riis (Dk), at 16:26

1994

Miguel Indurain (Sp), 3897.2km in 103:38:38 Piotr Ugrumov (Lat), at 5:39 Marco Pantani (I), at 7:16 Luc Leblanc (F), at 10:03 Richard Virenque (F), at 10:10

1995 Tour teams and their equipment

