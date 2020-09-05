VN Archives: The gear raced by each team of the 1995 Tour de France
From frames and tubing to the tires and computers, we detail each piece of gear used by the teams of the 1995 Tour de France.
Editor’s Note: VeloNews has been producing a Tour de France Guide for decades. In the 1995 Tour de France Guide, we detailed each piece of gear for the 18 teams that had been confirmed as of press time. We also gave a run-down of the final top-five finishers of the preceding 10 Tours de France.
Top five from 10 past Tours de France
1985
- Bernard Hinault (F), 4127km in 113:24:23
- Greg LeMond (USA), at 1:42
- Stephen Roche (Irl), at 4:29
- Sean Kelly (Irl), at 6:26
- Phil Anderson (Aus), at 7:44
1986
- Greg LeMond (USA), 4094km in 110:35:19
- Bernard Hinault (F), at 3:10
- Urs Zimmermann (Swit), at 10:54
- Andy Hampsten (USA), at 18:44
- Claude Criquielion (B), at 24:36
1987
- Stephen Roche (Irl), 4231km in 115:27:42
- Pedro Delgado (Sp), at 0:40
- Jean-François Bernard (F), at 2:13
- Charly Mottet (F), at 6:40
- Luis Herrera (Col), at 9:32
1988
- Pedro Delgado (Sp), 3281km in 84:27:53
- Steven Rooks (Nl), at 7:13
- Fabio Parra (Col), at 9:58
- Steve Bauer (Can), at 12:15
- Eric Boyer (F), at 14:04
1989
- Greg LeMond (USA), 3285km in 87:38:35
- Laurent Fignon (F), at 0:08
- Pedro Delgado (Sp), at 3:34
- Gert-Jan Theunisse (Nl), at 7:30
- Marino Lejarreta (Sp), at 9:39
1990
- Greg LeMond (USA), 3448km in 90:43:20
- Claudio Chiappucci (I), at 2:16
- Erik Breukink (Nl), at 2:29
- Pedro Delgado (Sp), at 5:01
- Marino Lejarreta (Sp), at 5:05
1991
- Miguel Indurain (Sp), 3914km in 101:01:20
- Gianni Bugno (I), at 3:36
- Claudio Chiappucci (I), at 5:56
- Charly Mottet (F), at 7:37
- Luc Leblanc (F), at 10:10
1992
- Miguel Indurain (Sp), 3983km in 100:49:30
- Claudio Chiappucci (I), at 4:35
- Gianni Bugno (I), at 10:49
- Andy Hampsten (USA), at 13:40
- Pascal Lino (F), at 14:37
1993
- Miguel Indurain (Sp), 3714km in 95:57:09
- Tony Rominger (Swit), at 4:59
- Zenon Jaskula (Pl), at 5:48
- Alvaro Mejia (Col), at 7:29
- Bjarne Riis (Dk), at 16:26
1994
- Miguel Indurain (Sp), 3897.2km in 103:38:38
- Piotr Ugrumov (Lat), at 5:39
- Marco Pantani (I), at 7:16
- Luc Leblanc (F), at 10:03
- Richard Virenque (F), at 10:10
1995 Tour teams and their equipment
Plus how they place on UCI rankings.