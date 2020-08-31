Video: Tour de France stage 3 highlights
Catch up on all the highlights of stage 3 of the 2020 Tour de France.
Tragedy struck in the 2020 Tour de France KOM competition when the virtual polka-dot-jersey leader Anthony Pérez (Cofidis) crashed out while descending on a flat tire.
Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) takes over the green jersey lead, earned on handfuls of intermediate sprint points and a fifth-place finish on the stage.
And Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) wears the overall leader’s jersey for another day.