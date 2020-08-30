Videos: Tour de France stage 1 highlights and on-board footage

The opening stage of the Tour de France saw a frantic sprint finish and a cacophony of crashes Saturday.

Alexander Kristoff (UAE-Team Emirates) sprinted to victory in downtown Nice after the nervous peloton navigated through rain-soaked roads in the hills behind Nice.

Check out the full highlights of the sodden stage, as well as dramatic on-bike footage that captures the screeching of brakes and clatter of carbon on tarmac during a chaotic day of racing.

Stage 1 highlights

On-board action