Video: Tour de France stage 9 highlights
Watch video highlights from the most exciting moments of stage 9 of the 2020 Tour de France.
The 2020 Tour de France saw another big battle in the high mountains on Sunday, and the race’s GC stars attacked each other on the Col de Marie Blanque before a thrilling chase into Laruns.
Tour de France newcomer Tadej Pogačar (UAE-Team Emirates) won the stage ahead of Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) who seized the yellow jersey from overnight leader Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott).
Defending champion Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) rode his way into second place in the GC standings, while other contenders such as Guillaume Martin (Cofidis Solutions Crédits) and Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic) fought on for a chance at the podium.
Watch the exciting video from stage 9 of the 2020 Tour de France.