2020 Tour De France

Tour de France 2020

Video: Tour de France stage 8 highlights

Watch video highlights from the most exciting moments of stage 8 of the 2020 Tour de France.

The 2020 Tour de France finally entered the high mountains, and Saturday’s brutal stage across the Pyrénées produced a thrilling battle between the GC stars.

Frenchman Nans Peters (Ag2r-La Mondiale) attacked from a breakaway to win the stage, while behind, the GC favorites attacked each other on the Col de Peyresourde.

Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) saw his chances at the yellow jersey explode. Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers), Primož Roglič, and Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic) fought to a draw. And leader Adam Yates fought hard to defend his yellow jersey, despite being dropped at the base of the climb.

Watch the exciting video from stage 8 of the 2020 Tour de France.

