Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) steals another stage from the sprinters.

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) is back in the green jersey — even with a mechanical in the final 100m.

Yates stays in yellow.

And the wind did almost as much damage to the race as Bora-Hansgrohe did in stage 7 of the 2020 Tour de France.

2020 Tour de France stage 7 highlights