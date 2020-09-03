Video: Tour de France stage 6 highlights
Watch video highlights from the most exciting moments of stage 6 of the 2020 Tour de France.
Alexey Lutsenko (Astana Pro Team) attacks from a day-long break for Astana’s first Tour de France victory in two years.
Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) extends his lead in the race for the green jersey.
And Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) takes a dig at the yellow jersey in the final few hundred meters of an uphill finale.
Watch the exciting video from stage 6 of the 2020 Tour de France.