Video: Tour de France stage 5 highlights and final kilometer
Video highlights from stage 5 of the 2021 Tour de France.
Tadej Pogačar served notice that his time trial skills have only improved since he won the previous edition of the Tour de France.
The Slovenian was the fastest against the clock Wednesday, while Mathieu van der Poel surprised even himself with his 27.5-kilometer test against the clock, and successfully defended the yellow jersey.
2021 Tour de France stage 5 highlights
2021 Tour de France stage 5 final kilometer