Video: Tour de France stage 5 highlights and final kilometer

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) stormed past Cees Bol (Sunweb) in the final meters.

Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) takes the green jersey from Peter Sagan after besting him in the intermediate sprint and in the final dash for the line.

Benoit Cosnefroy (AG2R-La Mondiale) goes unchallenged in the KOM competition.

And Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) forfeits the overall lead to Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) when the Frenchman was penalized 20 seconds for taking a feed inside of the final 20km of today’s stage.

Watch the exciting video from stage 5 of the 2020 Tour de France.

Tour de France Stage 5 highlights

Tour de France Stage 5 final kilometer