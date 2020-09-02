2020 Tour De France

Tour de France 2020

Video: Tour de France stage 5 highlights and final kilometer

Stage 5 promised to be a stage for the sprinters — but no one predicted Peter Sagan would lose the green jersey to Sam Bennett, or that the yellow jersey would change hands due to a rule infraction.

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) stormed past Cees Bol (Sunweb) in the final meters.

Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) takes the green jersey from Peter Sagan after besting him in the intermediate sprint and in the final dash for the line.

Benoit Cosnefroy (AG2R-La Mondiale) goes unchallenged in the KOM competition.

And Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) forfeits the overall lead to Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) when the Frenchman was penalized 20 seconds for taking a feed inside of the final 20km of today’s stage.

Watch the exciting video from stage 5 of the 2020 Tour de France.

Tour de France Stage 5 highlights

Tour de France Stage 5 final kilometer

