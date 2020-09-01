Video: Tour de France stage 4 highlights

While last year’s winner Egan Bernal (Team Ineos Grenadiers) struggled to stay on the wheel of the yellow jersey worn by Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick-Step), it was Jumbo-Visma who took control of the race in the final kilometers of stage 4 of the 2020 Tour de France.

Climbing to nearly 1,900m elevation, the fireworks forecast between Jumbo-Visma and Team Ineos Grenadiers did not disappoint cycling fans.

Taking a page from the British squad’s tactical playbook from previous Tours de France, Jumbo-Visma first sent cyclocross champion Wout van Aert to the front in the last two kilometers of the final climb. And when van Aert was done, Sepp Kuss further upped the pace, setting Bernal on his back foot, and forcing Alaphilippe to sprint to defend his jersey.

The American’s move launched team caption Primož Roglič into the stage win.

2020 Tour de France stage 4 video highlights