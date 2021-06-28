Become a Member

2021 Tour de France

Tour de France

Video: Tour de France stage 3 final kilometer

Video highlights and final kilometer of stage 3 of the 2021 Tour de France.

While crashes marred stage 3 of the 2021 Tour de France, Alpecin-Fenix tried to remain upbeat with the stage victory and also another day with the yellow jersey.

Tim Merlier stayed clear of the frenzy behind him to take the stage win on a leadout initiated by teammate and GC leader Mathieu van der Poel.

2021 Tour de France stage 3 final kilometer

2021 Tour de France stage 3 highlights

