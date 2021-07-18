Video: Tour de France stage 21 final kilometer and highlights

Wout van Aert sprinted to victory on stage 21 of the 2021 Tour de France, while Tadej Pogačar wrapped up his second consecutive Tour de France overall victory.

In winning the final stage, van Aert denied Mark Cavendish a history-making 35th career Tour stage win.

The big Belgian rode to the individual time trial win on the previous stage, and he also won stage 11, which twice traversed Mont Ventoux.

