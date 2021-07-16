Become a Member

2021 Tour de France

Tour de France

Video: Tour de France stage 19 final kilometer and highlights

Watch the video from the final kilometer, and the highlights, from stage 19 of the 2021 Tour de France.

Matej Mohorič soloed to his second stage win of the 2021 Tour de France.

The Slovenian took advantage of a disorganized breakaway of 20 riders, which had slimmed down to 10, and took control of his own destiny with 25km to go.

Mark Cavendish, looking to write his own history by making a 35th career Tour stage win, will have to wait until the final stage of this year’s Tour to better Eddy Merckx’s record.

2021 Tour de France stage 19 final kilometer

2021 Tour de France stage 19 highlights

