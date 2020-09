Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo) nearly loses his fourth-place on the GC, flatting on a gravel sector.

The Ineos Grenadiers finally get their win — with a coasting photo finish.

And Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) enjoys another day in yellow.

2020 Tour de France stage 18 highlights

2020 Tour de France stage 18 final kilometer