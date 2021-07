Tadej Pogačar in the yellow jersey stamped his authority on the 2021 Tour de France with a dominant stage 18 win – his second in a row, and his third so far in this edition of the race.

Mark Cavendish took more points in the green jersey race at an intermediate sprint, and has all but sealed this competition for 2021.

2021 Tour de France stage 18 final kilometer

2021 Tour de France stage 18 highlights