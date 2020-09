“Superman” López scores a win for Astana on the steep slopes of the Col de la Loze.

Sepp Kuss rides away from the yellow jersey — until he sits up.

And Primož Roglič bests compatriot, friend, and biggest threat Tadej Pogačar in the final few hundred meters of of today’s stage.

2020 Tour de France stage 17 highlights

2020 Tour de France López scores stage win