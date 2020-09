Lennard Kämna (Bora-Hansgrohe) distanced himself from 2019 Giro d’Italia winner Richard Carapaz (Team Ineos Grenadiers) in the final kilometers to take the stage win.

But behind the leaders, the battle for the GC continued, with Miguel Ángel López (Astana) attacking Rigoberto Urán (EF Pro Cycling), and of course, Tadej Pogačar has another go at getting time on the yellow jersey.

