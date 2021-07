Patrick Konrad of Bora-Hansgrohe slipped off the front with some 38 kilometers remaining and soloed to victory on stage 16 of the 2021 Tour de France.

The Austrian who had crashed early in the Tour — with several dozen others when a spectator caught Tony Martin with a sign — appears to have made a full recovery.

2021 Tour de France stage 16 final kilometer

2021 Tour de France stage 16 highlights