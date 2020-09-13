Video: Tour de France stage 15 highlights

Slovenia went one-two on the stage and strengthened its grip at the top of the GC of the Tour de France on Sunday.

Tadej Pogačar punched clear to win the stage while Primož Roglič marked his wheel to take second place.

Defending champion Egan Bernal finished over seven minutes behind the Slovenian pair after a shock crumbling on the final climb of the day, his yellow jersey defense in tatters.

While the Colombian slid down the GC, Roglič and Pogačar strengthened their position in the top two slots in the overall, and Rigoberto Urán moved up to third on the podium.

It was a scintillating stage, and you can check out all the highlights here: